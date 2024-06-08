A look at the French state dinner celebrating the 80th anniversary of D-Day in photos

Biden delivers remarks on democracy and freedom to mark D-Day | Special Report

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden were honored at a state dinner in Paris at the Presidential Elysee Palace on Saturday, hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron and first lady Brigitte Macron marking the 80th anniversary of D-Day two days prior and the strength of the countries' long alliance.

"France is our first ally and that's not insignificant," Mr. Biden said during toasts at the start of the dinner. Mr. Macron commented on the close relationship between the U.S. and France and noted he and Biden stood side by side two days ago as the soldiers did 80 years ago on D-day.

Notable guests for Saturday's state dinner include actor Salma Hayek, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, former tennis player John McEnroe, and his wife U.S. singer Patty Smyth. Singer Pharrell Williams is scheduled to perform for the attendees.

(From L) US first lady Jill Biden, US President Joe Biden, France's President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron arrive. LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP via Getty Images

US President Joe Biden delivers a speech during an official state dinner. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

U.S. singer and designer Pharrell Williams and his wife Helen Lasichanh arrive to attend an official state dinner. LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP via Getty Images

Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy (L) and his wife French-Italian model and musician Carla Bruni-Sarkozy. LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP via Getty Images

Francois-Henri Pinault, billionaire and chief executive officer of Kering SA, right, and Salma Hayek, actor, attend a state dinner at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, on Saturday, June 8, 2024. Bloomberg via Getty

Former tennis player John McEnroe and his wife singer Patty Smyth arrive at the French state dinner.