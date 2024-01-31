How to order the new Samsung Galaxy S24 smartphone

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

After a lot of hype and anticipation, the new Samsung Galaxy S24 smartphones have arrived. Right now, you'll find the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra available from Samsung, most smartphone retailers (including Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy) and major service providers (including AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile).

If you've been anxiously awaiting Samsung's latest flagship phone, now's the time to get your hands on one -- before initial inventory sells out and the popular colors and configurations of the phone go into backorder.

There are three versions of the Samsung Galaxy S24 smartphone -- the basic Galaxy S24, the more advanced Galaxy S24+ and the most powerful Galaxy S24 Ultra. Each comes in your choice of casing colors and gives you multiple internal storage options. For a limited time, Samsung is offering up to $750 in instant trade-in credit (for eligible phones and equipment).

Through the Samsung website, get an unlocked version outright (with or without a trade in) and activate it with whichever carrier you choose.

You also can finance the phone through Samsung, or have the phone activated by AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile or US Cellular when you purchase the phone from Samsung and take advantage of all kinds of trade-in offers. Order a pre-activated phone, and it arrives ready to use.

Beyond offering generous trade-in deals to anyone interested in the new Galaxy S24 phones, you may qualify for Samsung's Offer Program to get an extra 5% discount. This includes students, educators, first responders, active military personnel, veterans, U.S. government employees and more.

Popular color and internal storage for all three versions of the phone are already selling out and a few are backordered until mid-March.

Get an Amazon gift card worth up to $200 with purchase

For a limited time, when you purchase the Samsung Galaxy S24 (128GB or 256GB) outright from Amazon, you'll receive a $50 instant Amazon gift card. Amazon is offering an instant $150 gift card with the purchase of a Samsung Galaxy S24+ or a $200 instant Amazon gift card with the purchase of the Samsung S24 Ultra.

Get up to $750 off with trade-in and a Best Buy gift card

When you purchase a Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+ or Galaxy S24 Ultra from Best Buy (either as an unlocked phone or have it activated through AT&T or Verizon), you'll get up to a $750 off with a qualifying trade-in, plus receive up to a $150 Buy Buy gift card.

Generous trade-in deals from AT&T, Verizon or T-Mobile

AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile are offering trade-in deals and special financing on all of the new Samsung Galaxy S24 phones.

AT&T - Get up to $1,000 in bill credits for the length of the financing agreement when you purchase a Galaxy S24+ or Galaxy S24 Ultra with an eligible trade in.

- Get up to $1,000 in bill credits for the length of the financing agreement when you purchase a Galaxy S24+ or Galaxy S24 Ultra with an eligible trade in. Verizon - Get $1,000 in 36 monthly bill credits on a Galaxy S24 Ultra purchase when you trade in any model phone in any condition and activate it with an eligible service plan.

- Get $1,000 in 36 monthly bill credits on a Galaxy S24 Ultra purchase when you trade in any model phone in any condition and activate it with an eligible service plan. T-Mobile - Get up to $1,000 in 24 monthly bill credits with an eligible trade in and when you activate a new Galaxy S24 Ultra phone with a Go5G Plus or Go5G Next service plan.