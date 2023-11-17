Herman Miller Black Friday sale: Save 25% on the best gaming and office chairs you can buy

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Herman Miller

Herman Miller chairs have been iconic since the 1940s. They're more expensive, thanks to their high level of quality and technology, plus the brand's history and name recognition.

That's why we're so hyped for this early Black Friday deal: The brand's beloved office chairs are on sale right now for 25% off. It's a site-wide sale, too -- every model of Herman Miller chair, from office chairs to gaming chairs, is on sale now. But don't delay, the Herman Miller Holiday Cyber Sale ends Nov. 28.

Herman Miller Embody gaming chair: Save $462

Herman Miller

When it comes to gaming chairs, it's hard to find a more impressive or more luxurious option than the Herman Miller x Logitech G Embody Gaming Chair. The die-cast aluminum chair offers features that budget-priced gaming chairs do not, including an additional layer of copper-infused foam on the seat that provides extra comfort while reducing heat buildup. The arm height and width are adjustable, as is the back -- you can set it to align perfectly with your spine for maximum support.

Normally priced at $1,845, this luxury gaming chair has been reduced to $1,383 during the Herman Miller Black Friday sale.

Save $871 on the Embody Gaming Bundle with desk

Need a new gaming desk? They're on sale at Herman Miller too -- and the deals get even better when you bundle with a new chair. The Embody Gaming Bundle includes the Herman Miller x Logitech G Embody gaming chair, the sit-to-stand Motia gaming desk and an Ollin monitor arm. Normally priced at $3,485, it's reduced at the Herman Miller Black Friday sale to $2,614.

Herman Miller Aeron chair: Save $452



Herman Miller

Considered one of the most recognizable pieces of modern office furniture, the Herman Miller Aeron office chair never goes out of style.

One of the most expensive ergonomic office chairs on the market since it launched more than 25 years ago, the sleek seat is constructed out of temperature-regulating mesh and offers extensive features, including adjustable lumbar support, adjustable seat and armrests, and three size options.

This chair is completely customizable from the base metal to size to type of back support. Different configurations have different prices -- all are 25% off through Nov. 28. Includes a 12-year warranty.

Herman Miller Mirra 2 chair: Save $366



Herman Miller

You can't go wrong with the Herman Miller Mirra 2, an office chair designed for people who can't sit still. Completely adjustable for individual comfort, the flexible chair uses ergonomic technology and features a loop spine back to mold to your curves. In terms of materials, the chair is constructed from 53% recycled materials and has a breathable seat to prevent sweating or overheating. Like most Herman Miller chairs, the Mirra 2 can be customized in everything from color and finish to seat depth and back support type.

The Herman Miller Mirra 2 is normally priced at $1,465. Right now, ahead of Black Friday, you can get the chair for $1,099.

Herman Miller Sayle chair: Save $184



Herman Miller

While significantly less expensive than the Aeron, the Herman Miller Sayle chair still offers statement-making design and superior quality. Inspired by suspension bridges, the chair's signature back features an innovative Y-Tower with webbed ventilated elastomer constructed to flex when you sit back, while offering maximum lumbar support. Like the Aeron, it can be completely customized from color and caster type to adjustability, and also comes with a 12-year warranty.

Normally priced at $735, right now you can get this owner-loved Herman Miller office chair for $551, a savings of 25%.

Why we love Herman Milller office chairs



Often described as mid-century modern, Herman Miller's designs have evolved over the years to incorporate ergonomic technology. This means that, in addition to looking great at your desk, a Herman Miller chair may actually benefit your health.

It's no secret that Herman Miller chairs are expensive -- top-quality products often are. If investing in a Herman Miller chair interests you, this Black Friday sale will likely be your best opportunity to shop all year. All of the brand's crave-worthy office chairs are 25% off during the Herman Miller Holiday Cyber Sale. The savings add up quickly -- you can save almost $200 on a new Herman Miller Vantum gaming chair, for example.

