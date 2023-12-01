Get a free Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 smartphone while this Cyber Week deal lasts

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you head over to Samsung's website, you can wrap your hands around the incredibly popular Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 smartphone for a super low price (potentially free). The base price for the 256GB configuration of the phone is $1,000. However, Samsung is currently offering up to $600 in instant trade-in credit if you have an eligible phone or mobile device (including a tablet or smartphone from any brand). This could bring the cost of the phone down to just $400.

If you're also eligible for the Samsung Offer Program, you'll get an additional $300 off. This brings the cost of the unlocked phone to just $100. The Samsung Offer Program is open to students, educations, first responders, military personnel (as well as veterans and their families), plus local, state and federal government workers. Employees of certain companies are also eligible.

As always, you can purchase the Flip 5 outright, pay for the phone in four bi-weekly installments, or finance the phone for up to 24 months.

Get the Samsung Flip 5 smartphone for free... Here's how

Wait, you say. That's $100 -- not free. We know, but if you get the phone through Samsung, and activate it with AT&T, Verizon or T-Mobile, and you have an eligible trade-in, you could get up to $1,030 in 36 monthly trade-in credits on your cellular bill.

And that means you ultimately get the 256GB version of the phone for free.

Additional discounts are available if you're willing to switch your cellphone service to one of these providers. Plus, when you purchase this phone from Samsung, you automatically receive two months use of Adobe Lightroom, a four month trial subscription to SiriusXM, six months of Microsoft 365 access, and four months of unlimited access to YouTube Premium.

There's one more deal you should know about, too. At the same time you purchase the Flip 5 from Samsung, you can save $180 off the price of Galaxy Buds2 Pro wireless earbuds, so they'll cost you just $50 (instead of their usual $230). You can also snag up to $250 off the price of a Samsung Galaxy Watch6, which will bring its price down to as low as $100.

Discover the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 smartphone

As more Android users are discovering the unique and compact size of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. People love the folding design that easily fits in a pocket. Another key feature is the beautiful 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x Infinity Flex display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate and a maximum brightness of 1,750 nits. This is complemented by an outer, 3.4-inch Super AMOLED display that offers 748 x 720 pixel resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate and a maximum brightness of 1,600 bits.

In our recent coverage of the best Android-based smartphones of 2023, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 was one of our top picks. It was also a star performer in our roundup of best folding smartphones of 2023.

This intelligently designed smartphone isn't just about screens, though. It's powered using a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform processor and offers your choice of between 256GB or 512GB of internal storage. And since it runs the latest version of Android, you know the phone is both highly customizable and secure. The 3,700mAh battery offers wired or wireless charging and, of course, you get the latest in 5G LTE cellular connectivity.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is available in eight colors. And with its impressive camera setup, it's ready for you to take your selfies, snap high-resolution photos, or shoot visually stunning video wherever you happen to be.

Interested in discovering more Cyber Week deals available on Samsung smartphones? Our consumer technology shopping experts have you covered. We've rounded up the best deals just for you.

