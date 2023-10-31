Get the Snoo smart crib for Christmas: Everything you need to know about this $1,695 bassinet

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Snoo

Instead of lavishing the new parents in your life with car seats, baby clothes, diaper genies and toys this holiday season, give them what they really want -- more sleep.

Since 2017, Snoo, the world's first smart baby bed, has been one of the most coveted (and expensive!) items on many expectant parents' baby registries. Here's what you need to know about this super-trendy $1,695 smart bassinet -- and how you can get one for less ahead of Christmas.

What is a Snoo?

Invented by Dr. Harvey Karp, pediatrician and bestselling author of "Happiest Baby on the Block," the sleek bassinet reacts to babies crying with white noise and gentle rocking, bringing them back to sleep without waking up the whole household. According to the company, Snoo sleepers get an average of one to three more hours of sleep than babies sleeping in other cribs or bassinets.

And, when baby sleeps, everyone sleeps.

Another major selling point of the Snoo? It comfortably straps babies in for sleep and keeps them on their backs, reducing the chances of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, or SIDS. That helps explain why 100 hospitals currently use the Snoo -- the FDA accepted it into their Breakthrough Device Program, considering it to be a life-saving device. Pending this approval, it might eventually be available via health insurance like a breast pump.

Should you buy a Snoo, or rent a Snoo?

Obviously, not everyone has the means to drop $1,600 on a bed, only recommended for use the first five or six months of a baby's life. However, Happiest Baby started a rental program to make the bed more readily available, bringing the cost down to $159 per month, averaging $5 per night. After use, the brand refurbishes the bed for another family's use.

Right now when you rent a Snoo smart bassinet, you'll get a mattress, organic cotton sheets and two organic Snoo Sacks for free.

Your best move, however, may be to buy the Snoo outright. That's because the resale market for the Snoo is strong, with some used bassinets selling for more than $1,000 on eBay.

Snoo smart bassinet

Snoo

The Snoo smart bassinet detects fussiness, and then gradually responds to it with womb-like white noise and motion. It claims to often calm crying in under a minute. It's customizable, too, so you can control sound, motion and sensitivity. The accompanying app, meanwhile, gives you access to settings, a daily sleep report and tips from Dr. Karp.

If you aren't satisfied with the Snoo, the company offers a 30-day, risk-free trial. Snoo will even pay for return shipping.

"This is 100% a necessary purchase for those having a baby," an Amazon customer says. "I know it's expensive, but it is so worth the money. Sleep is priceless, and if you're looking for the absolute best baby shower gift on the planet, buy this."

Why we like the Snoo smart bassinet:

It can detect fussiness and respond to it with womb-like white noise and motion.

It can comfortably strap babies in for sleep with the included swaddles and keep them on their backs, reducing the chances of SIDS.

The company offers a 30-day, risk-free trial.

Snoo rental, $159 per month

The best Snoo alternatives in 2023



While no other baby bassinets on the market work quite like the Snoo, less expensive alternatives exist. We rounded up a few other highly rated baby bassinets to help improve sleep quality for the whole family.

4moms MamaRoo sleep bassinet



4moms

While not reactive to a baby's crying or movement, the 4moms MamaRoo Sleep bassinet uses five motions and four sounds to soothe babies and improve sleep. Thanks to Bluetooth, parents have the ability to control the MamaRoo via a smartphone or tablet by downloading its accompanying app.

"This bassinet won't soothe our newborn to sleep but if we put her in carefully while asleep, it keeps her asleep for hours. My wife and I can finally get some much needed rest. I definitely recommend this bassinet for any new parents searching for a solution for a fussy newborn," an Amazon customer says.

Pros:

It offers five motions and four sounds to soothe babies. The bassinet can be controlled right from your smart device.

Cons:

It won't react to your baby's crying or movement. Customers have complained about the lack of built-in swaddle.

Graco Sense2Snooze



Graco

The budget-friendly Graco Sense2Snooze boasts a built-in microphone to identify crying. It then responds with head-to-toe movement that includes three soothing motions, two speed vibrations, plus white noise, music and nature sounds. The bassinet cycles though various settings until baby is soothed. You can also program baby's favorite sounds and songs into the Graco Sense2Snooze.

"This is what I keep referring to as my 'poor man's Snoo,'" an Amazon customer says. "It was easy to assemble. I like that it rocks and vibrates. The baby calms the best with the white noise/shushing sound over the music/nature sounds."

Pros:

It can respond to your baby's cries. Plus, it can be programmed with your baby's favorite sounds and songs.

Cons:

Customers have complained about the bassinet being too high for some beds, prompting parents to have to get up in the night. Some reviewers have claimed that the cry detection doesn't always work.

Fisher-Price Soothing Motions bassinet: 22% off

Amazon

The Fisher-Price Soothing Motions bassinet, the most affordable smart crib on our list (just a tenth of the price of the Snoo), reacts to baby's own movements with a gentle swaying. This 4.5-star-rated bassinet also offers calming vibrations, music and sounds, plus light projection. And as your child grows, the control unit can be removed and used as a tabletop soother.

It comes in frustration-free packaging -- that is, a rather plain box.

This bassinet is on sale for $155 (regularly $200).

Pros:

It offers calming vibrations, sounds and even lights. It's an affordable alternative to the Snoo.

Cons:

Some customers have complained that the buttons on the control box are too bright and have kept them awake.

