Shop the Amazon car seat sale and save on top-rated Graco seats for babies and toddlers

Amazon just unveiled some hot deals on several top-rated Graco car seats for infants and children. If you've recently welcomed a new baby or have an older car seat ready for an upgrade, now is the perfect time to invest in a new protective seat for your child. These car seats work for babies, toddlers and older children.

All of these car seats have a four-star rating or higher. Plus, we've chosen car seats that can grow with your child, as they can be converted to suit all their needs no matter their weight or height.

Keep reading to shop Amazon's hottest Graco car set deals.

Graco 4Ever DLX Grad 5-in-1 car seat: $300 (25% off)

Your car seat doesn't have to be bulky. This Graco car seat is designed to be 10% slimmer than other car seats from the brand. It features SnugLock technology to help you install it in your car in less than one minute. This car seat is Graco ProtectPlus engineered, meaning a combination of the most rigorous crash tests have been performed on this device to ensure that it can help to protect your child in frontal, side, rear and rollover crashes.

This 4.9-star-rated car seat includes a removable seat-belt trainer that offers a unique training stage after graduating from a booster to help your child properly position their seat belt.

It's on sale now for $300 (regularly $400).

Why we like this car seat:

It's designed to withstand and protect against a variety of crashes.

It's slimmer than other car seats.

It can be installed in less than a minute.

Graco 4Ever DLX 4-in-1 car seat: $247 (25% off)

Another excellent choice from Graco is this four-in-one car seat, which has received a 4.9-star rating. Designed to provide up to 10 years of use, it seamlessly transitions from a rear-facing harness car seat to a forward-facing harness car seat, then to a high-back belt-positioning booster and finally to a backless belt-positioning booster suitable for children weighing up to 120 pounds.

"This is my favorite car seat upgrade for our twins. It has a lot of protection and cushion. And good news is they can use this until they are out of seats. I feel like they are definitely worth the money for an all in one seat," an Amazon reviewer says.

It's on sale now for $247 (regularly $330).

Why we like this car seat:

It offers a four-in-one design that will grow with your child.

The car seat is engineered to protect children from frontal, side, rear and rollover crashes.

It offers six position recline to accommodate growing children.

Graco Slimfit 3-in-1 car seat: $179 (19% off)

This 4.9-star-rated car seat converts from a rear-facing harness (up to 40 pounds) to forward-facing harness (up to 65 pounds) to high-back booster (up to 100 pounds). It features a slim design with integrated cup holders that rotate away.

This car seat is Graco ProtectPlus engineered, meaning a combination of the most rigorous crash tests have been performed on this device to ensure that it can help to protect your child in frontal, side, rear and rollover crashes.

It's on sale for $179 (regularly $220).

Why we like this car seat:

It's designed to be slim.

It can grow with your child through all their car seat needs.

It includes rotating cup holders.

