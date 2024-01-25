Pre-order a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, get a $200 Amazon gift card

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you want to snag the best deal on one of the new Samsung Galaxy S24 phones and want to buy it outright, head over to Amazon now. For a limited time, when you pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+ or S24 Ultra phone, you'll get a free memory upgrade worth $120, and up to a $200 Amazon gift card.

The new lineup of Samsung's flagship smartphones debut January 31, but to take advantage of Amazon's deal, you need to pre-order the phone by January 30. Our in-house technology experts recommend the top-of-the-line Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, because it comes with the S Pen stylus, offers a 6.7-inch touchscreen display and includes a stellar camera setup featuring a main 200MP rear-facing camera.

Here's a rundown of popular phone configurations you can choose from.

Samsung Galaxy S24 : 256GB - $800 - Get a free memory upgrade and a $50 Amazon gift card. This is the price of the 128GB version.

: 256GB - $800 - Get a free memory upgrade and a $50 Amazon gift card. This is the price of the 128GB version. Samsung Galaxy S24+ : 512GB - $1,000 - Get a free memory upgrade and a $150 Amazon gift card. This is the price of the 256GB version.

: 512GB - $1,000 - Get a free memory upgrade and a $150 Amazon gift card. This is the price of the 256GB version. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: 512GB - $1,300 - Get a free memory upgrade and a $200 Amazon gift card. This is the price of the 256GB version.



7 things we love about Samsung Galaxy S24 phones

Every year, Samsung releases new versions of its flagship S series smartphones. Here are seven new features we're most excited about:

New ways to search. The new Circle to Search feature allows you to draw a circle around anything being displayed on the phone's screen. Within seconds, you'll learn all about whatever it is you've circled. This feature uses advanced AI and works in conjunction with Google. For the first time, Samsung's new phones allow for real-time language translation during calls and texts. The phones offer a titanium casing that's more durable than ever. It also looks really nice. And the phone is both water and dust resistant. While texting, you can now use AI to help compose or edit, but also adjust the tone of the conversation. You can have the phone create a more formal tone for work-related conversations, or a casual and upbeat tone for friends. Using the new Note Assist feature, the phone can quickly generate a text-based summary of a recording or document. Record a meeting, lecture or conversation and have the phone compose an easy-to-review, bulleted list of key points. The Galaxy S series phones have always been a step ahead when it comes to digital photography and videography. This trend continues with enhanced nightography features and an improved optical and digital zoom feature. Plus, using AI Assist, you can see what an enhanced photo or video clip will look like before you even start shooting. You can even use the phone's AI to automatically crop and reposition a photo. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy processor offers enhanced security, so you get improved data protection and privacy, regardless of how you're using the phone. You'll also enjoy overall better performance (compared to the Galaxy S23 phones) -- especially with applications that require an extra boost of power.

Combine the upgraded processor with enhanced battery life and new ways to use the S Pen stylus, and you'll discover these new Samsung Galaxy S24 phones are more versatile, customizable and powerful than ever. And they come in some pretty sweet new colors, enhanced by a new titanium material.

