TikTok sues U.S. government: What to know

TikTok has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. government, suing over a new law that would ban the app nationwide if its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, won't sell it. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane has more.
