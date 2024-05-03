Phone conversations about alleged payments played at Trump "hush money" trial Former President Donald Trump's "hush money" trial will pick back up Friday, a day after jurors heard a recording of Trump speaking with his former lawyer, Michael Cohen. The jury also heard another recording of a conversation between Cohen and Keith Davidson, the former attorney for Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal. Trump is accused of paying Daniels and McDougal to stay quiet about their alleged sexual encounters. Trump denies the allegations. CBS News investigative reporter Graham Kates has more.