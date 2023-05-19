Why an outdoor fire pit is the ideal Memorial Day accessory

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

With Memorial Day and summer just around the corner, it's time to level up your backyard game with a fantastic fire pit. Get ready for unforgettable moments of togetherness as you gather around the warm glow, roast marshmallows, swap stories and let the music set the mood. Some fire pits even support grill inserts, so you can cook up a delicious dinner with one, too.

Let the fire pit be the centerpiece of your backyard, and you'll instantly elevate your evening. We found several top-rated models for you to consider this summer. The best part? They're all on sale ahead of Memorial Day.

Top products in this article:

How to buy a fire pit

There are a few things to consider when shopping for a fire pit. First, consider what fuel you want to use -- there are wood-burning, charcoal, propane and natural gas options. Wood-burning pits give you that classic campfire feel, while propane and natural gas are low-maintenance and can be placed on covered porches. Natural gas units require a connection to a natural gas line, so professional installation is required.

Fire pits are available in a wide range of materials, from stone to cast iron. Some fire pits made of steel or aluminum may be lightweight enough to easily move around your patio, while ones made of concrete are generally designed to stay in one place.

CBS Essentials recommends that you check your local regulations before purchasing. It's also important to keep your new fire pit away from your home and other structures -- you don't want that fire to spread outside the pit.

Fire pits are on sale now

Take your outdoor experience to new heights and create lasting memories this Memorial Day. Keep reading to get the big savings on the best fire pits for your outdoor space from Terrain, AllModern, Walmart and more. There are several different styles available at prices to fit any budget.

(Want more options? Check out SoloStove's Memorial Day sale on their state-of-the-art fire pits.)

SoloStove Bonfire 2.0 fire pit

The Bonfire 2.0 by SoloStove is a large fire pit built for the backyard or camping. It allows you to easily light up smokeless fires anywhere for warmth. Add the also on-sale Yukon cast iron grill top ($90) for an easy (and portable!) way to sear veggies, steaks and more outdoors.

SoloStove Bonfire 2.0 fire pit, $260 (reduced from $400)

Esschert Design square basket 12-inch fire pit

If you want a simple fire pit under $100, this portable design is perfect. The sturdy black metal fire basket features a spacious interior for wood logs, built-in handles for easy transportation and square side cutouts that beautifully showcase the dancing flames while keeping them safely contained.

Esschert Design square basket 12-inch fire pit, $67 (down from $85)

Teamson Home outdoor 24-inch wood burning fire pit

Make s'mores in style. Featuring a modern square shape and decorative geometric base, this versatile fire pit adds warmth and ambiance to any outdoor area. It comes with a fire poker and has a weather-resistant design.

Teamson Home outdoor 24-inch wood burning fire pit, $103 (reduced from $229)

Sunjoy 26-inch wood burning fire pit

This beautiful fire pit is made with powder-coated steel and manufactured stone for a sleek look. It comes with a steel mesh spark screen for added safety, and a fire poker to move the wood around. Right now, it's $100 off.

Sunjoy 26-inch wood burning fire pit, $149 (lowered from $249)

Howland cast iron wood-burning fire pit

This round, cast iron fire pit comes in two sizes. The larger is pictured. Find this black, wood-burning fire pit at AllModern.

Howland cast iron wood-burning fire pit (31" diameter), $268 (down from $320)

Copper fire pit with tray top



Buy this statement copper fire pit for your yard. It's hand-crafted in Turkey, and its shape is inspired by 17th century Anatolian tulip ceramics. This fire pit comes with a lid.

Copper fire pit with tray top, $1,376 (lowered from $2,298)

Alekto outdoor geo wood burning fire pit



Check out the cool geometric design of this wood-burning fire pit at AllModern. It comes with a poker tool, fire grate, lid and rain cover. Find it in two colors.

Use code GET20 at checkout and you'll save an extra 20% off this fire pit during AllModern's Memorial Day sale.

Alekto outdoor geo wood burning fire pit, $224 with code GET20 (originally $370)

Better Homes & Gardens wood burning copper fire pit

You can find this gorgeous copper wood-burning fire pit at Walmart. It comes with a spark cap, mesh cover, wood grate, protective cover and lid lifter. Rated 4.4 stars.

Better Homes & Gardens wood burning copper fire pit, $199 (reduced from $320)

Latitude fiber reinforced concrete outdoor fire pit table

This round, concrete fire pit table with lava rock filler accommodates both propane and natural gas. It comes in two finishes and two sizes. This is the smaller size.

Latitude fiber reinforced concrete outdoor fire pit table, $490 (down from $567)

