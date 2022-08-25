Our readers love this 'miracle' blow dryer brush, and its price has never been lower

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon

CBS Essentials' top-selling hair tool, the Revlon One-Step Volumizer hair dryer and hot air brush, is now on sale for only $26 on Amazon -- the lowest price we've seen this year.

If you've been wanting to try a blow dryer brush, you might not find a better opportunity than this one.

Revlon one-step volumizer hair dryer and hot air brush, $26 (reduced from $40)

Dyson SuperSonic Hair Dryer, $430

Shark HyperAir hot air brush with styling attachment, $230

This Revlon blow-dryer brush is popular with our readers, in part, because it's much more affordable than the Dyson AirWrap (and other competing hair tools). We like it because it gives a great blowout look at home without the cost of a hair-salon visit.

It's a big favorite with Amazon shoppers, too -- the 4.6-star-rated Revlon One-Step Volumizer hair dryer and hot air brush is an Amazon bestseller. One satisfied Amazon reviewer calls this Revlon tool a "miracle of a brush." Many others have expressed shock at how quickly this brush dries long, abundant hair -- often in 10 minutes or less.

Find out more about the reviewer-loved Revlon One-Step Volumizer hair dryer and hot air brush below.

Revlon One-step Volumizer hair dryer and hot air brush

Amazon

The Revlon One-step Volumizer hair dryer and hot-air brush can dry and style your hair in one step. Verified buyers on Amazon say it's an ideal budget hair tool for people with curly, straight or wavy hair.

Revlon One-step Volumizer hair dryer and hot air brush, $26 (reduced from $40)

The Revlon One-step Volumizer hair dryer and hot-air brush isn't the only hair-care tool popular with CBS Essentials readers. Take a look at these competing options, including the hard-to-find Dyson AirWrap Styler Complete.

Dyson Airwrap Styler Complete

Dyson

The Dyson Airwrap styler is designed to help you dry and style your hair with minimal heat. It has grown popular thanks to its ease of use, versatile styling options and ability to style hair while minimizing heat damage.

In March 2022, the styler was revamped into the Dyson Airwrap styler complete. The new version of the Dyson Airwrap, the Dyson Airwrap Styler Complete, has a couple of notable improvements over the original. The curler attachment has been updated to accommodate clockwise and counterclockwise curling. It also includes a new flyaway-reducing tool that smooths hair.

Since the revamped Airwrap launched in March, it has been difficult to find the styler in stores or online thanks to high demand. You can use the buttons below to check stock at Dyson and Amazon.

Dyson Airwrap Styler Complete, $600

If you can't wait for the Dyson Airwrap complete to come back in stock, you can get it now at Stock X.

Dyson Airwrap Styler Complete, $566





Dyson SuperSonic Hair Dryer

Dyson

If you can't get your hands on the Airwrap, try this other popular styling tool from Dyson. The Dyson SuperSonic Hair Dryer comes with five styling attachments to help you get your ideal look. This popular gadget is suitable for all hair types. It offers fast drying and precision styling, allowing you style your hair quickly.

Dyson SuperSonic Hair Dryer, $430

T3 Edge heated smoothing and styling brush

T3

This versatile, all-in-one styling brush from T3 can give your hair a smooth, shiny look with the stroke of a brush. It has three heat settings and can be used to straighten, wave or curl your hair.

T3 Edge heated smoothing and styling brush, $150

Shark HyperAir hot air brush with styling attachments

Amazon

Like Dyson, Shark is best known for vacuum cleaners. But this fast-drying air brush has brought Shark into the beauty market.

"This hair dryer is nothing short of amazing. I have a Dyson hair dryer and I have the AirWrap complete system. I like this Shark hair dryer much better than my Dyson now," one Amazon reviewer shared.

Shark HyperAir hot air brush with styling attachment, $230

Amika hair blow dryer brush

Sephora

The Amika hair blow-dryer brush is a great mid-range alternative blow-dryer brush. It's designed to add volume, increase shine and eliminate frizz. This dryer brush is designed for all hair types.

Amika hair blow dryer brush, $100

