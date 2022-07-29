Best robot vacuums for pet hair in 2022, according to reviewers

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

You love your pets, but you probably don't love all the fur that they leave on your carpet. Or the dirt they bring in to the house after playing in the yard.

The good news: All that cleanup is easier with these top-rated robot vacuums that do a great job of picking up pet hair, dirt and dander. We even found a robot vacuum that promises it's smart enough to avoid pet messes.

Robot vacuums are great for busy pet parents who want to keep their homes free of pet hair and dander but don't have time to vacuum daily. Owners can schedule daily cleaning sessions for these robot vacuums via smartphone, and then sit back as the cleaning appliances do all the work.

Pet owners shouldn't buy just any robot vacuum. Entry-level robot vacuums lack important features needed by pet households, such as high-efficiency filters that trap dog and cat allergens. If your pet is prone to accidents, consider a vacuum with object detection that can avoid pet messes. (Only two robot vacuums, the iRobot Roomba j7+ and Roomba j7, make the specific claim that they're smart enough to avoid poop.)

You'll also want a robot vacuum with a cleaning base, if you can afford the upgrade. Unlike older robot vacuums that need to be emptied once every couple days, a robot vacuum with a cleaning base can go for months before being emptied.

To simplify the shopping process, we've scoured the reviews and found the best robot vacuums for pet owners -- according to pet owners.

Best robot vacuums for pet owners

If you're looking for a robot vacuum to pick up pet hair, check out these highly-rated options.

The iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum

Amazon

The iRobot Roomba j7+ is designed with the issue of dog poop in mind. This smart vacuum includes iRobot's P.O.O.P. guarantee, or "Pet Owner Official Promise." Your Roomba j7+ is guaranteed to avoid pet waste or iRobot will replace your vacuum for free.

The vacuum features a powerful three-stage cleaning system with iRobot's most powerful suction. The home cleaning device uses an edge-sweeping brush to get into corners. The Roomba j7+ features dual multi-surface rubber brushes that flex to adjust to different floor types. Best of all, they don't get tangled with pet hair.

When it's done cleaning, the device automatically empties itself into its included clean base for easy dirt disposal with enclosed bags. Just empty the cleaning station once every 60 days.

iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum, $599 (reduced from $800)

The iRobot Roomba j7 is a bit more affordable and also offers the P.O.O.P. promise. Right now, you can get it for 33% off on Amazon. (A cleaning station is not included.)

iRobot Roomba j7 robot vacuum, $399 (reduced from $600)

Samsung Jet Bot Robot Vacuum

Samsung

Control this affordable and Wi-Fi-enabled Samsung Jet Bot via your smartphone. It uses sensors to map cleaning zones and automatically distinguishes hard floors from carpets in order to use the proper suction, up to five watts.

One reviewer featured on the Samsung product page called this robot vacuum a must-have for pet owners. The reviewer shared: "I've used the Samsung Jet Bot+ robot vacuum for about a month now and it has freed up so much of my time. I have an Australian Shepherd that constantly sheds his undercoat. If I go three days without vacuuming, I would have little tumbleweeds of his fur rolling around the house.

"This robot vacuum has eliminated my need to do touch up vacuuming sessions. Now I set the robot to vacuum whenever I'm not home, and I come home to clean floors each and every time."

Samsung Jet Bot Robot Vacuum with Intelligent Power Control, $499 (reduced from $599)

Samsung Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum with Object Recognition

Samsung

While more than double the price of the entry-level model, the Samsung Jet Bot AI+ is one of the smartest and most powerful models on the market. It boasts a whopping 30 watts of suction and features Home View streaming video, allowing the user to monitor cleaning via the Samsung app. The vacuum features a 4.4-star rating, with reviewers praising its ability to pick up small particles and hairs.

Samsung Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum with Object Recognition, $1,100 (reduced from $1,300)

iRobot Roomba i4+



This amped-up version of the Roomba robot vacuum features a high-efficiency filter that captures 99% of cat and dog allergens. It empties itself into its base after every cleaning. Just dump out the dirt every 60 days, or as needed. This is a great time-saving feature for pet owners, as pet hair can fill up your robot vacuum quickly.

According to one verified purchaser, this Roomba offers a stark improvement over prior models. "This is good for pet hair and has a fairly deep clean. I love the way it empties by itself. I had one of the first Roombas years ago and this one is much better. It doesn't get stuck like the older versions."

iRobot Roomba i4+, $528 (reduced from $650)

iRobot Roomba i7+

Amazon

The Roomba i7+, one of the more advanced robot vacuum models you can buy, features a three-stage cleaning system with powerful suction that's great at picking up pet hair. It's smart enough to learn the layout of your home and clean in neat rows, while staying out of areas you don't want it to go.

It features a high-efficiency filter for capturing 99% of pet allergens, as well.

One verified reviewer said, "Dog-hair tumbleweeds used to plague my house. This thing has done wonders for keeping our home clean. The automatic bin-emptying feature is a must for pet owners."

iRobot Roomba i7+, $760 (reduced from $800)

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO robot vacuum

Amazon

The iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO uses "Imprint Smart Mapping" technology to map your home. Use your connected phone to direct the Wi-Fi-enabled robot vacuum to clean any room you want. You can even schedule a future clean. This Roomba is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

The smart appliance learns your cleaning habits, and can suggest extra cleanings during peak pollen and pet-shedding seasons. And don't even worry about dumping out your dustbin. The Roomba i3+ EVO features iRobot's "Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal" system, and empties your accumulated dirt into an enclosed bag with a high-efficiency filter.

We love this option for pet owners; reviewers of other robot vacuums do note that they need to empty dustbins frequently due to pet hair.

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO robot vacuum with automatic dirt disposal, $499 (reduced from $550)

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum



Amazon

The Roomba 694 is Wi-Fi-enabled. Control the vac with your connected smartphone or device via the iRobot Home app. The Roomba 694 has a 90-minute run time before it automatically docks and recharges.

On Amazon, one reviewer praised the iRobot device's ability to keep a pet-friendly household clean. "We have two dogs, one that sheds moderately," the customer wrote. "I purchased in hopes that it at least would help between regular vacuuming. I vacuumed first with my Dyson then set it free. When it was done with the job, I didn't expect much in the dust trap... I was wrong! It was full! Super impressed."

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum, $249 (reduced from $274)

Lefant M210 robot vacuum cleaner

Amazon

Lefant's M210 robot vac features built-in, anti-collision infrared sensors (so it won't bang into its surroundings or knock over your pet's water bowl). The robot vacuum features strong suction power to easily pick up pet hair. The robot vacuum detects "stuck areas," and adjusts its cleaning path automatically. Download the Lefant app to pair the Wi-Fi-enabled vac with your smartphone or device -- the better to control the appliance remotely.

Pet owners, including this verified purchaser, love the Lefant robot vacuum; "I got this for my upstairs to help keep up with the cat litter and pet hair. I come home every day to a nice clean floor. It is so quiet and works perfectly for what I need it for."

Lefant M210 robot vacuum cleaner, $89 (reduced from $130)

Laresar Grande 1 self-charging robotic vacuum

Laresar Store via Amazon

This Laresar smart robot can vacuum and mop your floors (water tank sold separately). The machine is equipped with sensors that detect stairs and prevent falls. The robot vacuum is Wi-Fi compatible and can be controlled by smartphone. Download the Laresmart app to schedule cleanings, swap cleaning modes and control cleaning direction.

Pet owners speak highly of the vacuum in the reviews, including this reviewer: "Overall, this is an excellent robot vacuum... The app is easy to use while the unit collects an amazing amount of dust and pet hair."

Laresar Grande 1 self-charging robotic vacuum, $150 after coupon (reduced from $250)

