Dyson unveils festive new hair tool colorway just in time for holiday gifting

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Dyson

The holidays may seem far away, but Dyson stock doesn't last forever. And you won't want to miss the brand's latest colorway -- ceramic pop -- out today, for all your holiday gifting needs.

Both the Dyson Airwrap and the Supersonic hair dryer now come in the cheerful new colorway. The ceramic pop design celebrates Dyson's 25 years in Japan. As its name implies, the tools in this pink, teal and orange colorway actually have a ceramic-like finish thanks to a satin paint. This mimics the silky-smooth finish of unglazed ceramics.

Want to get your hands on the new Dyson colorway? You'd better hurry. These hair tools are currently still in stock, but they sell out fast. Shop Dyson hair tools in ceramic pop below, and be sure to check out our article on Dyson's special-edition blue blush colorway while you're at it.

Dyson

Get the blowout look at home with Dyson's cult-favorite Airwrap. It comes with six attachments to curl, blow dry and straighten. Don't be thrown off by the term "complete long" in this Airwrap's name on the site. This is the latest and only Airwrap that Dyson currently sells, and it comes with attachments for all hair lengths.

"I really paid attention to using the cooling setting, pinning the curl in place, then letting the curls go, spraying them with hairspray and then an anti-frizz spray/hair oil after I was all done and running my fingers through it," a Dyson reviewer says. "Wow! This will be my new best friend. Everybody asked if I went to the salon."

The special-edition gift set comes with a presentation case worth $60.

What we like about the Dyson Airwrap:

Dyson hair products promise less heat damage. The Airwrap measures airflow temperature over 40 times a second, keeping its temperature under 302 degrees Fahrenheit at all times.

Dyson

The lightweight Dyson Supersonic hair dryer now comes in the ceramic pop colorway. It includes five magnetic styling attachments for all hair types. It offers three speed settings and four heat settings.

This special-edition hair dryer gift set also comes with a presentation case worth $60 and a complimentary gift worth up to $40 at checkout.

Looking to save some cash on a Dyson hair dryer? The Dyson Supersonic Origin, priced at $300, is perfect for those who prefer simplicity or have short hair. Note that it only includes one attachment, and doesn't come in the new ceramic pop colorway.

What we like about the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer:

The quiet, quick-drying Dyson Supersonic hair dryer promises to be less damaging to your locks. It measures air temperature more than 40 times a second to regulate its heat. It also claims to increase smoothness and shine and decrease frizz and flyaways.

Related content from CBS Essentials