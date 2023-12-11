Samsung's best 49" curved gaming monitor is less than half price today at the Discover Samsung Winter Sale

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Samsung

Hardcore gamers won't want to skip today's sizzling Samsung monitor deal. The Discover Samsung Winter Sale is going on now, with a wide selection of deep discounts on some of Samsung's top-rated tech, including TVs, home appliances, and more. One of our favorite deals you can shop right now is on the 49" Samsung Odyssey G9 Neo curved gaming monitor, a dynamite display for anyone who wants true immersion in their favorite games.

It's on sale for just $1,000 today, down from its normal price of $2,200. That's $1200 off and a discount of 57%. This is one of our favorite gaming monitors thanks to its sheer size and its versatility. If you're planning on adding a new display to your gaming setup, or you just want one of the biggest monitors you can find at a great price, this is going to be your best bet. But it's only available for a limited time, and it's bound to go quickly at this price. Be sure to snag yours before the sale ends, or excited buyers snag every single unit in stock. This is a real steal, but it's not forever; the sale ends December 17.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor: $1,000 (57% off)

Samsung

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 is a super-wide curved monitor that boasts a QLED display, a one-millisecond response rate, and 240Hz refresh rate to serve up some serious smoothness while in-game.

Its Mini LED backlight combined with quantum dot (QLED) panel makes for some seriously great-looking color and brightness (up to 2000 nits). It affords spot-on color accuracy and dynamic range as well, with local dimming that means certain zones can brighten or dim on their own. That means the darkest blacks and brightest whites possible. And with its 5,120 x 1,440 resolution, it's going to look absolutely eye-popping.

Its massive 49-inch screen might take up an entire desktop, but sacrificing the extra space means you can truly get into whatever it is you're playing, from Nintendo platformers like "Super Mario Bros. Wonder" to the magical world of "Harry Potter" in "Hogwarts Legacy". You aren't relegated to using this display for PC, after all.

This monitor is one of the best options Samsung has to offer, and one of our favorites. It's only available for a limited time, so grab it while you still can.

Related content from CBS Essentials