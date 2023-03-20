Discover Samsung Deal of the Day: Save up to $850 on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra just came out last month -- but you can get it on sale today during the Discover Samsung event. The phone features a 6.8-inch screen, compared with the standard S23's 6.1-inch screen. The S23 Ultra includes an embedded S Pen and the largest battery of the three models.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra also offers a pro-grade camera. The smartphone's camera can film in 8K at 30 frames per second. It also includes a new 200MP adaptive pixel sensor to easily adapt to different lighting conditions. (Not sure if you want to upgrade? Check out our hands-on review of the Samsung S23 Ultra).

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra starts at $1,200, with storage capacity options of 256GB, 512GB and 1TB. Today only, you can score a free $100 Samsung Credit with purchase and enjoy up to $750 in instant trade-in credit when you trade in an eligible device.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with $100 Samsung Credit, $1,200 and up

More Samsung smartphone deals you can shop right now

If the new Samsung Galaxy A54 5G isn't what you're looking for, there are many other top Samsung smartphones that you can get on sale right now.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Save up to $400

Amazon

The new Galaxy Z Flip 4 offers enhanced charging support, an upgraded processor chip and some notable camera upgrades. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 includes two rear cameras -- a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide. The rear cameras convert to front-facing selfie cameras with a flip of the phone. The Galaxy Flip 4's Flexcam camera captures vivid photos at a wide range angles. It also offers a mode to capture better photos at night.

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch foldable display screen with Gorilla Glass Victus Plus. This upgraded Gorilla Glass offers improved scratch resistance and durability. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 supports 25 W wired charging and features 15 W wireless charging support, another upgrade from the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.

During the Discover Samsung spring sale, you can save up to $400 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (128 GB), $1,060

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: $1,220 and up

Samsung

The brand new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 offers a 6.2-inch outer display with a folding design. The Galaxy Fold 4 is also a bit lighter than the previous model and includes a slimmer hinge.

The smartphone offers a 50-megapixel primary camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and 10-megapixel telephoto camera on the back. It also includes a 10-megapixel selfie camera on the front. A new taskbar is designed to make multi-tasking easier. The 120 Hz refresh rate supports seamless gaming when in immersive mode (that is, when the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is fully folded out for a flat tablet-like design).

Right now, you can get a free memory upgrade with the purchase of a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone. You can also get up to $800 in enhanced trade-in credits.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (512 GB), $1,220 and up with trade-in (reduced from $1,920)

Samsung Galaxy S22: $655 and up

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S22 line is one of the best Android smartphone options for 2022. It has a high-quality camera, a durable design and fast charging capabilities. One luxe feature of the Samsung Galaxy S22 is its aluminum-Gorilla Glass construction. It's a protective design that is perfect for those prone to dropping their phones.

Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB), $655 (reduced from $800)

You can also save on the S22 with 256GB of storage right now.

Samsung Galaxy S22 (256GB), $754 (reduced from $850)

Samsung Galaxy S22+: $895 and up

Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S22+ features all of the top-of-the-line features included in the S22 along with a few extras such as a larger display screen and larger battery capacity. The S22+ model also comes with an 8K camera -- so you can capture all of your memories in stunning quality.

Samsung Galaxy S22+ (128GB), $895 (reduced from $1,000)

Samsung Galaxy S22+ (256GB), $945 (reduced from $1,050)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: $988 and up



Samsung

If you really want to wow the recipient, you can also gift the upgraded Ultra version. The S22 Ultra features a 6.8-inch screen, compared with the standard S22's 6.1-inch screen. It also offers a 40MP front camera, compared with the standard 10MP front camera for better selfies. The back camera is also enhanced with a better wide-angle camera and stronger zoom functionality.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (128 GB), $988 (reduced from $1,200)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (512GB), $1,140 (reduced from $1,400)

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G: $399

Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G offers a long-lasting battery, fast performance and expandable storage. It features an intelligent camera with image stabilization to help you take great photos and videos. The phone also includes multi-layered security to keep your device and information secure.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, $399 (reduced from $450)

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is another recent addition to Samsung's A-series smartphone lineup. The ultra-affordable Samsung smartphone will feature a 6.6-inch display screen with upgraded FHD+ resolution. It will offer 5G connectivity for better performance and minimal lag.

The camera is also getting an upgrade with the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G. The smartphone will feature a 13-megapixel front camera for better selfies. It also includes a triple-lens rear camera system with a 50-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, $200

Related content from CBS Essentials