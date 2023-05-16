The best Discover Samsung sale deals on Samsung Galaxy tablets

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Samsung

The Discover Samsung summer sale kicked off Monday with tons of deal on top-rated Samsung tech, including the bestselling Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 lineup.

These Android-powered Samsung tablets are great options for professionals, students or anyone looking for a great tablet to read or stream on. Plus they make great graduation gifts for students heading off to college next year. The best part is that they're all on sale now during the Discover Samsung summer sale. In short, if you've been waiting for the best time to pick up a new Samsung tablet for the summer, now is the time to buy.

Keep reading to see our picks the best deals on tablets and more during the Discover Samsung sale. Or, tap the button below and head directly to the Samsung sale. (You can also read up on our top overall picks at the Discover Samsung sale.)

Best Discover Samsung tablet deals

Grab a new tablet for college, work or streaming with these hot tablet deals.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series: Save up to $580 with eligible trade-in

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series includes three popular tablet options; the 11-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, the 12.4-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ and the premium 14.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. Samsung is currently offering up to $609 in stand trade-in credit on the Galaxy Tab S8 and up to $732 in credit on the other two models.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series, starting at $700 before trade-in

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: $200

Samsung

The top-rated, budget-minded Galaxy Tab A8 offers a 10.5-inch LCD display, 32 GB of storage and fast-charging capabilities. It's currently on sale for $200 during the Discover Samsung summer sale, though trade-in credits of up to $100 are also available.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (32 GB), $200 (reduced from $230)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE: $450

Samsung Store via Amazon

This on-sale Samsung Tab features a large 12.4-inch screen, dual speakers, a lightning fast processor for streaming and ‎64 GB of storage. (A 256 GB version is also available.) You can even link this tablet with your Samsung Galaxy phone and make phone calls from the tablet.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE (64 GB), $450 (reduced from $530)

Best Samsung smartphone deals you can shop right now

All kinds of top Samsung smartphones are on sale right now, thanks to the Discover Samsung Summer event.

Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+: Save up to $700 with enhanced trade-in credits

Samsung

Looking for a super-smooth refresh rate at a very smooth price? The Samsung Galaxy S23 offers a 6.1-inch screen with a dynamic AMOLED display. It features a super smooth 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate in Game Mode.

It is compatible with wireless charging and includes Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 for a more efficient charge. It is also Samsung's first smartphone made with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, and that means serious screen durability.

The S23 features a 50-megapixel wide camera, 10-megapixel telephoto camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and an upgraded 12-megapixel selfie camera to help you take clear photos.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 and the Samsung Galaxy+ are on sale today during the Discover Samsung summer sale. You can save up to $700 with eligible trade-in.

Samsung Galaxy S23 , $100 and up with eligible trade-in

Samsung Galaxy S23+ , $300 and up with eligible trade-in (reduced from $1,000)

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Save up to $750 with trade-in and $50 Samsung credit

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra features a 6.8-inch screen -- an upgrade, compared with the standard S23's 6.1-inch screen. The S23 Ultra includes an embedded S Pen and the largest battery of the three models.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra also offers a pro-grade camera. The smartphone's camera can film in 8K at 30 frames per second. It also includes a new 200MP adaptive pixel sensor to easily adapt to different lighting conditions. (Not sure if you want to upgrade? Check out our hands-on review of the Samsung S23 Ultra).

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra starts at $1,200, with storage capacity options of 256GB, 512GB and 1TB.

All week, enjoy up to $750 in enhanced trade-in credit when you trade in an eligible device. Plus, today only, you'll get $50 in Samsung credit when you buy the phone.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and $50 Samsung credit, $499 and up with eligible trade-in (reduced from $1,200)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Save up to $800 with trade-in and get a free memory upgrade

Samsung

Folding devices? Let's just admit it: They're the next big thing.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 offers a 6.2-inch outer display with a folding design. The Galaxy Fold 4 is also a bit lighter than the previous model and includes a slimmer hinge.

The smartphone offers a 50-megapixel primary camera, plus even more: a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and 10-megapixel telephoto camera on the back. It also includes a 10-megapixel selfie camera on the front. A new taskbar is designed to make multi-tasking easier.

The 120 Hz refresh rate supports seamless gaming when in immersive mode (that is, when the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is fully folded out for a flat tablet-like design).

Right now, you can get a free memory upgrade on a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone. You can also get up to $800 in enhanced trade-in credits when trading in an eligible device.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (512 GB), $999 with eligible trade-in (reduced from $1,920)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Save up to $500 with enhanced trade-in credits

Amazon

The new Galaxy Z Flip 4 offers speedy charging support, an upgraded processor chip and some notable camera upgrades: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 includes two rear cameras -- a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide. The rear cameras convert to front-facing selfie cameras, with just a flip of the phone. The Galaxy Flip 4's Flexcam camera captures vivid photos at a wide range angles.

Are you a night owl? This model also offers a mode to capture better photos at night.

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch foldable display screen with Gorilla Glass Victus Plus. This upgraded Gorilla Glass offers improved scratch resistance and durability. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 supports 25 W wired charging and features 15 W wireless charging support, another upgrade from the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.

During the Discover Samsung sale, you can save up to $500 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 when you trade-in an eligible device.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (128 GB), $499 with enhanced trade-in credits

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G: $199

Samsung

Looking for something more budget-friendly?

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G features a bright display, a long-lasting battery and a feature-packed camera. It's part of Samsung's more affordable A-series line.

The A54 5G has a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display screen with upgraded FHD+ resolution. The display has been fine-tuned for improved outdoor visibility and brightness in sunlight. The camera is also getting an upgrade on the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G. The smartphone will feature a 50 MP main camera, 12 MP ultra-wide camera, 32 MP front camera and 5 MP macro camera.

The smartphone is already one of Samsung's most affordable smartphone options, but right now it's even more budget-friendly at just $199 during the Discover Samsung sale.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, $199 (reduced from $450)

