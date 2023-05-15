The best deals on computer monitors at the Discover Samsung summer sale

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Samsung

Attention gamers and anyone else looking for a top-quality computer montior: The Discover Samsung summer sale kicked off today with tons of deals on top-rated Samsung tech, including bestselling Samsung computer monitors. You can currently score great discounts on monitors for gaming, streaming and more, including the top-of-the-line 55-inch Samsung Odyssey Ark and the Samsung M80 smart computer monitor that doubles as a 4K streaming smart TV.

Whether you're looking for a curved monitor to boost your immersion in the game or a high-end model with a stunning QLED screen, there's a Samsung monitor for you on sale at the Discover Samsung summer sale. Keep reading to see our picks for the best deals on monitors during the Discover Samsung sale, or click the button below to shop all of today's top deals at Samsung.

What to look for in a monitor

Not sure what to look for in a new computer monitor? Size is important, of course -- bigger is better, but not if it doesn't fit on your computer desk or fit in your budget. Resolution is important too, especially for gamers and artists. While many people will still find a full HD screen satisfying for everyday use, consider getting a 4K monitor if you can afford it.

If you're looking for the best gaming monitor, you'll want to look for a one-millisecond or faster response time and a high refresh rate -- 120Hz is good, but 240Hz is much better for playing the latest video games.

Best computer monitor deals at the Discover Samsung sale

Samsung has discounted tons of computer monitors, including top-rated gaming monitors during the Discover Samsung sale. For more options, check out our roundup of the best monitors of 2023.

55" Samsung Odyssey Ark rotating screen: Save $1,000

Samsung

Samsung is offering a rare opportunity to get a top-of-the-line 4K gaming monitor for $1,000 off. The Samsung Odyssey Ark features a 55-inch rotating display with stunning 4K resolution. It offers a one-millisecond response rate (not a misprint!) and 165 HZ refresh rate for gaming. The high-quality curved screen provides a truly immersive gaming experience.

55" Samsung Odyssey Ark rotating screen, $2,000 (reduced from $3,000)

34" Samsung Odyssey ViewFinity curved monitor: $470

Samsung 34" ViewFinity S65UA Curved Monitor

This Samsung Odyssey ViewFinity curved monitor is great for work, gaming or streaming -- and right now, it's on sale for $230 off.

The ultra-wide monitor features a 21:9 aspect ratio, which is great for watching movies, gaming or working on design products. It also features HDR 10 for increased color accuracy.

34" Samsung Odyssey ViewFinity curved monitor, $470 (reduced from $700)

32" Samsung 4k M80 smart computer monitor: $500



Samsung

This Samsung smart monitor is designed for streaming on popular streaming services and sites, like Netflix, Amazon Prime video, YouTube and more. It provides an interface similar to many smart TVs, with a central hub where users can access all of the popular streaming services along with content recommendations. It offers a 4K display for crisp, vivid viewing. The monitor also comes with a wireless remote.

32" Samsung 4k M80 smart computer monitor, $500 (reduced from $700)

27" Samsung Odyssey G65B curved gaming monitor: $550

Samsung

The Samsung Odyssey G65B monitor features QHD resolution, a one-millisecond response time and a 240 Hz refresh rate. It also features Nvidia G-Sync compatibility to eliminate choppiness, screen lag and image tears. The monitor offers a flexible gaming experience with adjustable screen positioning and an ultra-wide aspect ratio setting.

27" Samsung Odyssey G65B curved gaming monitor, $550 (reduced from $700)

49" Samsung Odyssey curved gaming monitor: $1,400

Samsung

Looking for a truly immersive gaming experience? Take a look at this super-wide, curved monitor. The Samsung Odyssey G9 features a QLED display, one-millisecond response rate and 240 Hz refresh rate. With a huge screen and great specs, this is one of the best gaming monitor options on the market.

49" Samsung Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor, $1,100 (reduced from $1,500)

Related content from CBS Essentials