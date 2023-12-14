Cricut EasyPress 2 is the perfect gift for the DIYer in your life -- and it's 48% off today

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you've been eyeing a Cricut or are still looking for the perfect gift for the DIY crafting enthusiast in your life, you'll want to check out this absolutely incredible deal going on now on Amazon on the Cricut EasyPress 2. It's an easy to use heat press tool for creating incredible, personalized T-shirts and more.

The CBS Essentials team found the EasyPress 2 for a whopping 48% off ahead of Christmas. With fast Amazon Prime shipping, it can be wrapped up and under your Christmas tree in just days. So start shopping now and make your crafting dreams come true this holiday season.

Cricut Easypress 2: $99 (48% off)

If you're looking for the perfect holiday gift for the DIY crafter in your life, you can't go wrong with the Cricut EasyPress 2. This heat-press machine eliminates the need for an iron and simplifies heat-transfer projects. Perfect for a creative recipient -- think crafters, art students or anyone who likes to personalize, well, everything -- this little dynamo of a machine has tons uses. You can apply decals on T-shirts, tote bags, aprons, pillow cases and more.

Plus, the machine has crafters raving about its performance.

"The Cricut EasyPress 2 Heat Press Machine has quickly become an essential tool in my crafting arsenal," says one Amazon reviewer and crafting enthusiast. "This versatile heat press machine offers a seamless and efficient way to apply heat transfers, ensuring professional and long-lasting results. I couldn't be happier with the performance and quality of this incredible machine."

Why they'll love the Cricut EasyPress 2:

It offers precise temperature control up to 400 degrees.

The press heats up in under 2 minutes, so they'll be able to get crafting quickly.

It offers an auto-off safety feature.

What's so great about Cricut?

Cricut machines can do a lot of crafting, including embossing, engraving, drawing and scoring paper or cardboard to create custom mugs, jewelry, stencils, stickers, greeting cards or decals for clothing. You can make the designs yourself, or download designs made by others. When it comes to making things with Cricut, you're only limited by your imagination.