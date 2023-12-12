Score this top-rated Chefman air fryer for just $49 at Walmart ahead of Christmas

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Walmart has a top-rated air fryer on sale today during its holiday deals event. The impressive stainless steel appliance regularly retais for $130, but today it is only $49 at Walmart. That's a whopping 62% off.

Air fryers are an absolute hit with CBS Essentials readers and staff thanks to their convenient multi-purpose cooking capabilities. This Chefman Turbo air fryer in particular, has earned rave reviews for its versatile cooking functions and sleek, easy-to-clean design.

Keep reading to learn how to snag this major kitchen appliance deal before it sells out.

Chefman Turbo 8-quart air fryer with basket divider: $49 (62% off)



Chefman via Amazon

The formal name of this Chefman air fryer is the Chefman Turbo Fry, but maybe you should just call it a big deal, because that's what is. The 4.7-star-rated Chefman air fryer boasts an 8-quart, non-stick basket and a convenient basket divider that makes it easy to prep multiple dishes at once.

"This machine is amazing! I've only had it a week and I'm obsessed with it. I've made chicken thighs, sweet potato and regular fries. It's easy to use and clean. It heats quicker and much easier than using my oven." shared one Walmart customer.

It's $49 now, reduced from $130.

Why we like the Chefman Turbo Fry air fryer:

If you want a big air fryer, this is the option for you.



It is dishwasher-safe and easy to clean with a sleek stainless steel finish.



The temperature is adjustable from 200 degrees to 400 degrees.



