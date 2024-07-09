CBS Mornings Deals: Save on a portable range hood for your kitchen

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

AirHood: Save up to 28%

AirHood

AirHood was designed to be a portable alternative to range hoods. These may work best for people who don't have range hoods in their home, as well as those barbecuing indoors and cooking in RVs or small apartments. The AirHood can reduce grease, smoke, cooking odors and oil residue, which may create a fresher and cleaner cooking environment.

The portable range hood comes with three speed settings and two filters, including a stainless steel one that can be cleaned in the dishwasher. You can get this in a wired or wireless design, with the wireless able to operate between two to eight hours on a single charge (power varies by speed setting used). Purchase includes two stainless steel oil filters as well as 10 charcoal filters.

Normally priced at $206.96-$246.96, get yours now at CBSDeals.com for up to 28% off, only $149-$177.

Shapermint: Save 55%

Shapermint

Shapermint is a line of shapewear designed to be comfortable for all body types. The collection makes various shaping garments that may help with tummy control, waist shaping and providing a seamless finish under outfits.

Pieces include the Truekind Everyday Comfort Straps wireless shaping bra and the All Day Every Day high-waisted shaper shorts, the latter of which is made with materials that should feel lightweight. There's also the All Day Every Day scoop-neck cami to help with bust support, and the High-Waisted Full-Coverage swim skirt that has a UPF protection of 50.

Shapermint shapewear comes in several color options as well as extended sizes, with most garment sizing ranging from XS and small to 4XL.

Normally priced at $40-$55, get one now at CBSDeals.com for 55% off, only $18.99 - $26.99.

ONPOINT: Save up to 44%

Onpoint

Discover ONPOINT by ReAthlete, the smart scale that may help you keep track of your physical health. It can support people up to 400 pounds and offers a 0.1 pound precision reading. The digital scale measures, in total, 12 body parameters, including BMI, skeletal muscle rate and visceral fat, which can be viewed on the corresponding app. (The scale supports connectivity with devices that have iOS 8.0 or higher and Android 6.0 or higher.)

The app can also create graphs out of the aforementioned metrics to help you keep track of changes in your body. Having this information on hand may help you make more informed decisions regarding your diet and exercise regime.

The scale can track metrics for up to 24 users, making this a great option for families or those living with roommates.

Normally priced at $89.99 get one now at CBSDeals.com for up to 44% off only $49.99.