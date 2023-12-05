CBS Mornings Deals: Save 50% on a sauna wrap from Sharper Image

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Blinger

Blinger: Save 40%

The Blinger Radiance Collection Starter Kit allows people to adorn their hair with rhinestones thanks to its Blinger Styling Tool. The kit includes 150 rhinestones that come in 10 colors, ranging from pink to turquoise, and six shapes, such as stars and hearts, giving people plenty of options to style their hair. To apply, insert the disc with the attached rhinestones into the styling tool, punch the part of your hair you want to accessorize, and the rhinestone sticks. This may be great to use to dress up for special events, including concerts, birthday celebrations, slumber parties, prom, and more.

Normally priced at $44.99, get them now at CBSDeals.com for 40% off, only $26.99.

BoneSoundz

BoneSoundz headphones: Save 46%

The BoneSoundz Waterproof Conduction Headphones allow people to listen to any audio of their choosing, from music to podcasts, without having to stick the earbuds directly into their ears (you position them right above your tragus). The headphone's technology means you'll still be able to hear music, but since they aren't directly in your ears, you'll also be able to hear what's going on around you too, giving you much-needed awareness of your surroundings.

The headphones are waterproof, so you can swim with them in, have music storage capability (you can upload 8,000 songs to the headphones), and have Bluetooth capabilities, so you can sync them up to your smartphone. These headphones may make a great gift for that friend or family member who collects cool tech products, or anyone who enjoys listening to music while exercising, commuting, or doing work around the house.

Normally priced at $149.99, get it now at CBSDeals.com for 46% off, only $97.10.

Sharper Image

Calming heat sauna wrap: Save 50%

The Calming Heat Sauna Wrap allows users to enjoy a spa-like experience in the comfort of their homes. The wrap distributes far infrared heat evenly across your body, which may soothe sore muscles, or just help your body to unwind and relax at the end of a long day. It comes with eight heat options and three massage vibration settings, both of which can be used at the same time, giving people the opportunity to further customize their at-home sauna experience. You can experience this wrap for up to 50 minutes. It also has an auto-shut off feature for safety and after use, can be folded up into a travel-friendly size, should you want to take it with you on a trip.

Normally priced at $299.99, get it now at CBSDeals.com for 50% off, only $149.99.

Pixade

Pixicade mobile game makers: Save 40%

Pixicade Mobile Game Maker allows kids to transform their drawings into playable mobile games. How it works is that kids can sketch their own game designs on the provided templates, then, once drawn, they scan their creations using the Pixicade app. The Pixicade app then converts their artwork into a game that can be played on a smartphone or tablet.

The game includes two sets of washable markers, three game design books, 16 game template cards, more than 50 game design stickers, and two QR codes to use the Pixicade app on up to two accounts. This may be an enjoyable and educational tool for budding game designers of all ages.

Normally priced at $19.99-$49.98, get it now at CBSDeals.com for 40% off, only $11.99-$29.99.

