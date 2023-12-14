CBS Morning Deals: Save 56% on a portable propane generator

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The SmartCard is a tracking device for your wallet. Think of it as an Apple AirTag, but for your wallet. The SmartCard was designed to be synched up with the Apple Find My app, so in the event that you lose your wallet, you'll get an alert on your iPhone, CarPlay or AirPods, and be able to see its last location on a map.

The SmartCard has a slot that you can put a lanyard through, so this can also be used to retrieve a keycard as well. The card is about double the thickness of a credit card, is waterproof and holds a charge for up to 12 months. After a year, you can recharge this card with a qi-enabeled charger (the kind of charger that you can lay your electronics on top of and it will charge them wirelessly). Keep in mind, this card only works with Apple products.

This compact device from Eton is a nightlight and flashlight in one unit. When plugged into a wall outlet, the light will automatically illuminate when the power goes out in your home. You can then take it out of your outlet, fold up the outlet prongs, and carry it around as a flashlight for four hours (that's how much a single charge holds). When not used during blackouts and emergencies, the product acts as a motion-sensor night light. You can choose the color of light you want, and it's small enough to take with you on the go, whether you're away visiting family or on vacation.

Cincha Travel's flagship product, the travel belt, may solve the problem many travelers have of keeping your carry-on bag secured to your luggage. The Travel Belt comes in 12 different colors and patterns, ranging from black to multi-colored striped and checkered prints. You can also buy the travel belt bag, which is a more stylish version of a fanny pack. That travel belt bag can also be strapped to your carry-on to keep it in place atop your luggage, and will be helpful to wear if you plan on traveling to a destination that has a pickpocket problem.

The Power Joe portable propane generator from Snow Joe helps provide power during outages. This generator has an easy ignition and operation, eliminating the hassle of manual-starting mechanisms. It has a power and cooling system to handle essential appliances, tools, or electronics during power outages or outdoor activities. The package includes a protective cover, extension cord, magnetic dipstick, and a 24V 2.0 Ah battery with a charger.

