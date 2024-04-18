We are obsessed with this $355 CB2 patio chair look-alike

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The shopping experts at CBS Essentials love a good furniture look-alike -- one that is a more affordable version of what's being sold at a high-end retailer. This week in affordable copycats, we present the $355 AllModern Louise patio chair, which looks pretty much exactly the same as the $719 CB2 sunset teak lounge chair.

Look at the side-by-side comparison picture above -- can you tell them apart?

Wayfair's AllModern Louise patio chair is less than half the price of the CB2 version. Add one to your outdoor space for a high-end, luxury look. If you're going for a full makeover with all-new patio furniture, consider buying the four-piece Louise sofa seating group. It includes two chairs, a loveseat and a weather-resistant coffee table in gray ($980) or white ($1,170).

Get the AllModern Louise patio chair for $355

Wayfair

The similarities between the CB2 sunset lounge chair and the AllModern Louise patio chair are low-key crazy. They both are made of wood, have polyester cushions with removable covers and boast the same design, all the way down to the slatted backing. The only differences are the look of the polyester cushions (the CB2 chair has a linen-like polyester) and the type of wood (the CB2 chair is teak, while the AllModern chair is acacia).

Teak is widely considered to be the best wood to use for outdoor furniture. Acacia wood is weather-resistant as well, just not to the extent that teak is. Acacia wood can get damaged from standing water and prolonged exposure to direct sunlight. So it's best to invest in furniture covers for both wood types, but especially acacia wood.

The AllModern Louise patio chair (24.5" H x 32.5" W x 34.5" D) has a 4.9-star rating on Wayfair. One reviewer wrote, "Just wow! This chair looks great and was so easy to assemble. High-quality parts and wood. Cushions are comfortable and also high quality. I should have bought two... and the ottoman."

The chair is available with white cushions (shown) for $355, or with gray cushions for $310 at Wayfair. Shipping is included.

Get a four-piece Louise sofa seating group for under $1,000

Wayfair

If you're looking to achieve a high-end and cohesive backyard look on a budget, we have good news: The four-piece Louise seating group has been discounted to under $1,000 during the Wayfair Big Outdoor Sale.

The outdoor sofa seating group includes two of the Louise chairs, a 24.5" H x 43" W loveseat and a coffee table (11" H x 39.5" H x 24.5" D). It's rated 4.6 stars at Wayfair.

"Love the look of this set," says one verified Wayfair reviewer "[It's] modern and low to the ground, and cushions are pretty comfy! Setup was pretty simple and everything looks exactly as expected."

Get this four-piece set in gray for $980 at Wayfair now, reduced from $1,040. The set is also available in white for $1,170.