Caitlin Clark advances: How to watch today's Iowa vs. South Carolina women's NCAA championship game

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

AP Coach of the Year Dawn Staley of the South Carolina Gamecocks and AP Player of the Year Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes pose during the award press conference ahead of the 2024 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament Final Four at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on April 04, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes face Dawn Staley's South Carolina Gamecocks today in the 2024 women's NCAA championship game. Anyone doubting if No. 22 is worth all the hype she's garnered this season should just look at her performance in the Hawkeyes' Final Four showdown against Paige Bueckers and the UConn Huskies.

Clark's last game as a student-athlete gives her one last shot at bringing a national title title Iowa City. The Hawkeyes will have to get past the Gamecocks first, a feat no team has been able to achieve this season. Keep reading for how and when to watch today's exciting Iowa Hawkeyes vs. South Carolina NCAA tournament title game.

When is March Madness 2024?

Selection Sunday was on March 17, 2024.

The women's tournament will be played March 20, 2024 - April 7, 2024.



The men's tournament will be played March 19, 2024 - April 8, 2024.

How and when to watch the Iowa vs. South Carolina game

The NCAA women's March Madness championship game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the South Carolina Gamecocks will be played on Sunday, April 7, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. ET (12;00 p.m. PT). The game will be broadcast on ABC and ESPN. The game will stream on ESPN+ and the platforms featured below.

How to watch the Iowa vs. South Carolina game without cable

If you've given up your cable subscription, or your cable provider doesn't include the channels carrying March Madness this year, you can subscribe to one of the streaming or live TV platforms featured below.

Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle: Watch the Iowa vs. South Carolina game live

You can watch March Madness 2024, including both the men's and women's championship games, with the Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle. The bundle features 95 channels, including ESPN and ABC, and includes ESPN+, so you'll be able to watch both championship games. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch the Iowa vs. South Carolina game, the men's national championship game on TBS, TNT or TruTV, plus nationally televised NBA games this season and all network-aired NFL games next season on every network with Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+. It's priced at $77.

If you're new to streaming sports, you should know about Fubo. Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to the women's championship game, plus local programming airing on network and cable TV, plus your local TV affiliates, hundreds of cable TV channels and 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage. Another great reason to love Fubo is its lookback feature, which lets you watch sporting events up to 72 hours after they air live.

Start watching NCAA basketball on Fubo and get access to network-aired NFL, NBA and MLB games by starting a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. After your free trial, Fubo starts at $80 per month for the Pro tier, which includes over 190 channels.

Note: Because Fubo doesn't carry TruTV, TBS or TNT, you won't be able to watch the men's NCAA tournament title game with a FuboTV subscription. If you want one streaming platform to watch both March Madness championship games, you'll need a subscription to Hulu + Live TV or Sling TV.

What you'll get with Fubo Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with Fubo -- you can cancel at any time.

The Pro tier includes over 190 channels, so there's something for the whole family to enjoy.

Fubo includes most channels you'll need to watch college and pro sports, including CBS and ESPN.

In addition to March Madness, Fubo offers NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games.



All Fubo tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone and mobile devices.

If you don't have cable TV that includes ESPN, one of the most cost-effective ways to stream both March Madness tournament championship games this year is through a subscription to Sling TV.

You can watch today's game with the Sling TV Orange tier. To get more coverage for the upcoming NFL season and more network-aired programming, upgrade to the Orange + Blue tier for $60 per month. Sling TV Orange is $40 per month, though you can get four months of Orange for $120 when you prepay (save $40).

Top features of Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

There are 46 channels to watch, including ESPN, TNT, TBS and ABC. (where available).

You get access to most local NFL games and nationally broadcast games next season at the lowest price.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

ESPN+: How to watch the Iowa vs. South Carolina March Madness game.



ESPN+ is ESPN's subscription streaming platform. It offers exclusive live events, original studio shows and top-tier series that aren't accessible on the ESPN networks. To watch the Iowa vs. South Carolina game, simply sign into the ESPN app. You'll watch college basketball at no extra charge. You can stream ESPN+ through the ESPN app on your favorite mobile device and ESPN.com. It's also available as an app through major smart TV streaming platforms and gaming consoles such as the PS5.

Keep in mind there are some blackouts prohibiting you from watching certain in-market games with ESPN+, even if they're nationally televised. If you want to avoid those blackouts, we suggest subscribing to the Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle featured above.

It is important to note that ESPN+ does not include access to the ESPN network. It is a separate sports-centric service, with separate sports programming.

An ESPN+ subscription costs $10.99 per month, or save 15% when you pay annually ($110). ESPN+ is also currently offering a cost-saving bundle. Get ESPN+ (with ads), Disney+ (with ads) and Hulu (with ads) for $14.99 per month.

Watch the women's NCAA championship game live with a digital HDTV antenna



Amazon

You can watch the women's 2024 national championship game airing on ABC on TV with an affordable indoor antenna, which pulls in local over-the-air HDTV channels. Here's the kicker: There's no monthly charge.

For anyone living in a partially blocked-off area (those near mountains or first-floor apartments), a digital TV antenna may not pick up a good signal -- or any signal at all. But for many homes, a digital TV antenna provides a seriously inexpensive way to watch March Madness without paying a cable company. Indoor TV antennas can also provide some much-needed TV backup if a storm knocks out your cable.

This amplified digital antenna with a 50-mile range can receive hundreds of HD TV channels, including NBC, ABC, Fox, PBS, Univision and more (depending on your location) and can filter out cellular and FM signals. It delivers a high-quality picture in 1080p HDTV and top-tier sound. It comes with a 10-foot digital coax cable.

When was Selection Sunday?



No. 22 Iowa Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark. Getty Images

The day when the tournament's brackets and seeds are released is known as Selection Sunday. For the 2023-24 NCAA college basketball season, Selection Sunday was held on Sunday, March 17, 2024.

Key dates in the women's March Madness tournament

The NCAA tournament is single elimination, which means both the Iowa Hawkeyes and the South Carolina Gamecocks are undefeated in the 2024 women's NCAA tournament. Below, are key dates and games that got Caitlin Clark to the 2024 NCAA championship game.

Savor Caitlin Clark's last season in Iowa: Nike "This was never a long shot" T-shirt

Nike

Caitlin Clark made history this season when she became the NCAA's all-time scoring leader. Her last season playing college ball, No. 22 is about to go pro. What better way to celebrate (and savor) the moment than Nike's "This was never a long shot" T-shirt, an homage to Clark's prowess on the basketball court?

The white Caitlin Clark T-shirt is made from 100% cotton and features graphics of Clark doing what she does best --shooting the ball. The shirt comes in men's, women's and kid's sizing (some sizes have sold out) and is also offered in a crewneck sweatshirt. We've linked them all.