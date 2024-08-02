The best window fans for the dog days of August

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

No window AC unit? No problem. Window fans are an affordable alternative that offer airflow powerful enough to provide some level of relief to your overheated room.

With August's arrival, you're going to need more than a floor fan to stave off the sweat that comes with living life in sweltering temperatures. We rounded up the best window fans we could find online, all of which are loved by customers and contain important features to keep you cool, including multiple speed settings, robust airflow technology and more.

Best overall window fan: Bionaire 8.5" twin window fan

The Bionaire window fan has a thermostat built in (displayed conveniently on a small LED screen) and adjusts its airflow based on your desired coolness, whether that be 72 degrees, 75 degrees or more. You can make the adjustment on the included remote control or on the machine itself. The window fan has reversible blades and low, medium and high speed settings, allowing for greater customization.

The Bionaire 8.5" twin window fan has a 4.4-star rating out of more than 19,400 ratings on Amazon. One reviewer said this has "powerful airflow," adding: "We've been using these window fans for years! I just set up our newest fan in our living room which was 79 degrees, and I've had it up for a half hour, and our living room is now at 74! Seriously the best window fan I've ever owned."

Most affordable window fan: Holmes 9 digital window fan

This window fan is a steal at just $30, especially considering it has similar features to its higher-priced counterparts. This includes expandable panels, reversible airflow blades and a remote control that can make various adjustments. These adjustments include choosing which speed setting you'd like (there are three) and if you'd rather the fan intake fresh air from the outdoors, exhaust out the hot air from the room that you're in, or both.

In addition to its affordability, we also like its versatility. The fan comes with two feet, allowing you to sit it upright on a table or other piece of furniture for indoor use only.

The Holmes 9 digital window fan has a 4.4-star rating at Target. One reviewer wrote, "Very convenient and easy to install!! Keeps my large master bedroom cool during the summer nights.

Another customer said, "Runs quiet and cooled off the room to the point I needed a lightweight blanket."

Best large window fan: Lasko reverse 16" window fan

Get a large window fan to ensure the maximum amount of airflow in your hot house this summer. The Lasko fan is close to a foot and a half wide, which is way bigger than other window fans we've seen on the market. This large fan has three speed settings, reversible blades and extendable side panels. It also has what the brand calls a storm guard, which, should a strong bout of rain come through, you'll be able to close the window without having to uninstall the entire fan. What's more, the fan is discounted 13% off for a limited time.

The Lasko reverse 16" window fan has a 4.4-star rating on Wayfair. One reviewer wrote, "Live this fan. Had the same one for many years. Replaced it with the same one. Good strength in the exhaust, pulls air throughout the house."

Another customer said, "Works really well for my attic! Keeps the air fresh and cool on those blazing summer days!"

Best small window fan: Vornado Transom window fan

Don't want a fan to take up so much window space? Get this Vornado fan, which is about half the size of your average window fan in height. Although vertical space is lost, it still provides ample airflow with its reversible blades, which can bring in air from the outdoors and draw out air indoors. It has four speed settings that can be adjusted on the included remote control. You'll also find an adjustable temperature reader on the machine. Buy this now and you can save 23% off your purchase.

The Vornado Transom window fan has a 4.5-star rating on Wayfair. One reviewer wrote, "I love this fan! It looks so much better than the window fan I replaced, it monitors the temperature, has 4 different fan speeds and is quiet. I don't have any trouble sleeping when this fan is on. I think I may be giving some of these as Christmas gifts this year."

Best value window fan: Genesis twin window fan

This window fan is mid-range in price, offering a little extra than the cheapest options on the market. The Genesis twin window fan offers five temperature options for those needing to cool down, including 60, 65, 70, 75 and 80 degrees. You can also choose between three speed settings and which direction you want the reversible blades to move. It also has expandable side panels, a handle for easier transport and feet that allow the unit to stand on its own if used outside of the window.

The Genesis twin window fan has a 4.4-star rating on Home Depot. One reviewer wrote, "This is my second Genesis window fan. If it lasts as long as my first Genesis fan, it's worth every penny."

Another customer said, "Love it really makes a big difference. Put it in garage to remove some heat, can definitely tell the difference. Only had a few weeks; (it) is definitely worth the price. It does meet my expectations."