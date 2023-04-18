Watch CBS News
Best online clearance deals at Walmart in April 2023: Save on home, tech and more

By Kaylyn McKenna

/ Essentials

walmart-clearance-deal-sony-headphones.jpg
These Sony in-ear headphones have been reduced to $29 at Walmart. Sony

Looking for a great deal? Then you need to check out Walmart's clearance section in April 2023. It's your last chance to save on these top-rated finds -- because once the deals are gone, they're gone.

Top Walmart finds in this article:

There are a ton of online spring clearance deals to shop at Walmart this April. You can score a new laptop or mountain bike for a great price, along with savings on plenty more top-selling products you'll actually use. We found deals on seasonal and spring cleaning essentials, too, such as robot vacuums and organizing shelves. For a limited time, you can get these great online clearance items for up to 70% off -- while they last.

Here are all the top Walmart online clearance deals available to shop right now.

Best online clearance deals at Walmart in April 2023

Shop these major clearance deals now for even more savings this spring. Walmart has a ton of great clearance items that are up to 70% off right now.

Best tech clearance deals at Walmart

gateway-laptop-walmart-clearance.jpg
Walmart

Walmart is offering deep clearance discounts on tons of tech, including laptops, speakers and more. Here are the best tech clearance deals at Walmart right now.

  • 14.1" Gateway ultra slim laptop with Windows 11, $419 (reduced from $600)
  • Onn party speaker with LED lighting, $99 (reduced from $139)
  • 37" Asus TUF gaming curved monitor, $190 (reduced from $299)
  • Sony waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker, $79 (reduced from $178)
  • Skullcandy Dime XT earbuds, $19 (reduced from $22)
  • 14" HP Chromebook, $194 (reduced from $249)

    • Best home clearance deals at Walmart

    walmart-mainstays-desk-chair-clearance.jpg
    Walmart

    Save on everything you need for spring cleaning and refreshing your home, including desk chairs, storage options, vacuums and more.

  • Mainstays vinyl mesh office chair, $48 (reduced from $56)
  • Workpro freestanding storage shelves, $94 (reduced from $150)
  • Nestl bed sheets set (queen), $20 (reduced from $30)
  • Queer Eye Fallon modern accent chair, $100 (reduced from $230)
  • Anker Eufy HomeVac handstick vacuum cleaner, $110 (reduced from $199)
  • Mainstays entertainment center, $148 (reduced from $299)
  • Kenmore smart charcoal grill, $298 (reduced from $350)

    • Graco TrioGlow SnugLock 3-in-1 car seat: $180

    graco-car-seat-walmart-clearance.jpg
    Walmart

    Keep baby safe and secure in this 4.5-star-rated car seat by Graco, on clearance at Walmart now. It installs in less than a minute and transitions from a rear-facing harness to a forward-facing harness to a highback booster as your child grows up. Holds up to 100 pounds.

    Graco TrioGlow SnugLock 3-in-1 car seat, $180 (reduced from $200)

    $180 at Walmart

    iFly Fibertech marble hardside luggage: $59

    iFLY Spectre Versus
    Walmart

    If you're planning a trip this spring, check out this clearance deal on the iFly Spectre Versus, available in blue, purple and green. It's clearance priced at Walmart now -- the 20-inch version is marked down by $30. Many other sizes have already sold out, so take advantage of this deal while you can.

    iFly Spectre Versus 20" hardside luggage, $59 (reduced from $89)

    $59 at Walmart

    Best headphone and earbud deals at Walmart

    Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
    Apple

    Walmart is currently offering deep discounts on several popular headphone and earbud options, including Apple AirPods. Shop the best deals below and save on Apple AirPods, earbuds and headphones. 

  • Apple AirPods (2nd generation), $99 (reduced from $159)
  • Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generations), $200 (reduced from $235)
  • Bose Sport Earbuds true wireless Bluetooth headphones, $129 (reduced from $179)
  • Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones, $147 (reduced $190)
  • Beats Flex wireless earphones, $43 (reduced from $70)
  • Bose QuietComfort earbuds $199 (reduced from $279)
  • Skullcandy Indy XT ANC earbuds, $49 (reduced from $99)
  • Samsung Galaxy Buds2, $109 (reduced from $150)

    • Save $76 on an Apple Watch 8 at Walmart

    Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm)
    Walmart

    The Apple Watch Series 8 is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant. It also comes with a new crash detection feature, which detects when the wearer is in a severe car crash and alerts emergency services of their location.

    The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health-tracking features too, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor. You can tap into yoga, meditation and other workout programs via Apple Fitness+. (Apple Fitness+ is a subscription service. It costs $9.99 a month; Apple Watch buyers get the first month free.) 

    Apple Watch 8 (41mm) (GPS), $323 (reduced from $399)

    $323 at Walmart

    The Apple Watch SE, the most affordable model in the Apple Watch lineup, is even more affordable now at Walmart. The smartwatch offers a 40mm screen and boasts a wide range of health and fitness features. It can also be used to play music, check your tests and make calls when paired with your iPhone.

    Apple Watch SE GPS (1st generation), $149 (reduced from $279)

    Kaylyn McKenna

