The best gaming chairs under $300 at Amazon, Walmart and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon

Whether you're a hardcore PC gamer, SonyPlaystation 5 gamer or just playing the Nintendo Switch OLED Model, you need the right gaming chair to stay comfortable. There are some amazing gaming chairs out there if you've got a big budget. But you don't need to spend a fortune to get a well-built gaming chair.

We found plenty of exceptional gaming chairs under $300 at Amazon, Walmart and more.

Top products in this article:

Top-rated Razer chair: Razer Enki essentials gaming chair, $299

Best gaming chair deal with built-in massage function: Vonesse gaming chair, $171 after coupon (reduced from $200)

Best gaming chair deal under $100: High back gaming chair, $67 after coupon (reduced from $85)

Gaming chairs typically offer more cushioning, neck and lumbar support, and are more adjustable than standard office chairs. So much so, in fact, that many people prefer gaming chairs to office chairs even when they're doing light work at the computer. That's one reason why gaming chairs are a popular back-to-school purchase.

Gaming chairs are also really cool-looking, compared to oft-boring office chairs. (If you're interested in office chairs, check out these 12 super comfy, ergonomic office chairs for your home office.)

The shopping experts at CBS Essentials (that's us!) reviewed all the bestselling and top-rated options on Amazon to compile this list of the best gaming chairs under $300.

The best gaming chairs under $300

Looking to improve your game -- or your sitting situation? Get up off the couch and check out the gaming chair options ahead from Amazon, Staples, Wayfair and more, all under $300.

Razer Enki essentials gaming chair

Amazon

This sleek black gaming chair will make an excellent addition to your gaming setup. It has built-in lumbar support and adjustable arm rests for maximum comfort. Razer brand chairs are generally highly rated, and this one is no exception: The chair currently has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon.

Razer Enki essentials gaming chair, $299

Hbada gaming chair

Hbada Store via Amazon

This ergonomic gaming chair is designed to help you sit comfortably for extended periods of time. It features a thick backrest and seat cushion, as well as an adjustable headrest and a lumbar support pillow. It reclines up to 155 degrees.

Hbada gaming chair, $180 after coupon (reduced from $230)

X Rocker Nemesis RGB audio pedestal console chair

Walmart

This light-up faux-leather chair with a mesh center has an integrated 2.1 Bluetooth audio system featuring headrest-mounted speakers and a backrest subwoofer. The chair tilts and swivels, and for an added bit of gamer flair, the backrest has LED diodes integrated into the fabric. It's on sale at Walmart right now for $109.

X Rocker Nemesis RGB audio pedestal console chair, $109 (reduced from $159)

GTRacing Pro Series GT099

GTRacing

The Pro Series GT099 gaming chair from GTRacing has a motor-sport-inspired shape and ergonomic design. The height is adjustable, and it comes with lumbar and headrest cushions. Place it in its upright mode to work or recline it a bit for gaming. This chair comes in eight colors, from classic black to pink.

GTRacing Pro Series GT099, $120 (reduced from $140)

High back gaming chair

Amazon

This uber-affordable gaming chair from Amazon has an adjustable lumbar support and headrest pillow. Don't let the low price mislead you: This is a 4.5-star-rated gaming chair that Amazon reviewers praise for comfort. Find it in seven colors.

High back gaming chair, $67 after coupon (reduced from $85)

Respawn PC and racing game chair

Wayfair

This height-adjustable gaming chair has a 155-degree tilt with an infinite angle lock, allowing you to choose your best position. The extendable footrest, meanwhile, gives this gaming chair a recliner feel. Choose from 17 colors.

Respawn PC and racing game chair, $169 (reduced from $350)

Staples Emerge Vortex bonded leather gaming chair

Staples

This gaming chair from Staples has lumbar support, seat height adjustment, tilt tension and tilt lock. Its arms flip up, so you can easily get in and out of the chair fast. Find it in five colors.

Staples Emerge Vortex bonded leather gaming chair, $110 (reduced from $230)

Inbox Zero Gulnaza ergonomic gaming chair

Wayfair

This comfortable, ergonomic gaming chair features a bright racer-style design with contoured padding. It also offers seat-height adjustment and tilt-lock and tilt-tension control.

Inbox Zero Gulnaza ergonomic gaming chair, $128 (reduced from $268)

Darkecho gaming chair

Amazon

This Darkecho faux-leather gaming chair has a massage function, and its back reclines. It has a retractable footrest. It comes in six colors.

Darkecho gaming chair, $190

Vonesse gaming chair

Amazon

The Vonesse gaming chair is a high-back gaming chair with a footrest. It has a massage feature with three different massage settings. It also reclines up to 160 degrees.

The chair is available in seven colors. Prices vary by color.

Vonesse gaming chair, $171 after coupon (reduced from $200)

Related content from CBS Essentials

