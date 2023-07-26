Best home water filters that remove PFAS (forever chemicals) and other contaminants

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Does your drinking water contain dangerous chemicals?

A new U.S. Geological Survey study estimates that per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS (also known as forever chemicals) are found in drinking water from 45% of faucets across the U.S. The study included both private wells and public supply sites in all 50 states, plus Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the District of Columbia.

PFAS have been linked to a range of health problems, including certain forms of cancer. You may be able to reduce the amount of PFAS in your home's water with a water filter. But not all water filters are the same. Here's what you need to know about PFAS and water filters.

"Several common filters have been shown to be effective in reducing PFAS in drinking water," says Dr. Andrew Lazur, a University of Maryland water quality specialist. "These include activated carbon, ion exchange and reverse osmosis.

"Homeowners should look for a third-party certified filter when buying a filter."

Are you wondering if your water even has PFAS in the first place?

"The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) requires public water utilities to provide an annual drinking water quality report, or Consumer Confidence Report, to their customers," Lazur says. To find your local report, go here.

For those with a private well for drinking water, Lazur says you're responsible for testing and treating your own water. He recommends contacting your local health department -- it may be able to provide information on certified laboratories that test water in your area.

The best water filters for PFAS

The below filters are certified to filter PFAS by the Water Quality Association (WQA). The WQA is a trade association representing the water treatment industry. Lazur advises you read their labels to see the specific percentage of PFAS they to reduce.

These water filters are easy to order at Amazon and Wayfair.

ZeroWater ExtremeLife white system faucet filter

This carbon filter is an affordable addition to your faucet. Apart from PFAS, it also helps to filter chlorine and lead. Its replaceable filters provide 400 gallons, or six months of filtration capacity. It has been third-party tested by the WQA and shown to reduce forever chemicals in drinking water, while reducing lead by up to 98%.

ZeroWater ExtremeLife white system faucet filter, $37

Culligan faucet mount water filter system

This chrome-finish filter from Culligan for your faucet uses replaceable filters that last four months or for 300 gallons. Like the above ZeroWater filter, it too reduces lead by up to 98%.

It's currently on sale at Amazon. Rated 4.0 stars.

Culligan faucet mount water filter system, $39 (reduced from $41)

Brondell H2O+ Coral three-stage under-counter water filter system

If you'd prefer an under-counter water filter system, check out this one from Brondell. This system comes with a chrome faucet with an LED filter-change indicator. It consists of a sediment filter, pre-carbon filter and carbon block filter. The filters last approximately 12 months.

Brondell H2O+ Coral three-stage under-counter water filter system, $144 (reduced from $179)

Brondell H2O+ Coral single stage under counter water filtration system

Or you can go for just the carbon block filter. It also comes with a chrome faucet with an LED filter change indicator. Filters last about six months or for 300 gallons.

Brondell H2O+ Coral single stage under counter water filtration system, $80

Capella reverse osmosis water filtration

This reverse osmosis water filtration system goes under your sink and comes with a faucet. The faucet has an LED filter change indicator. This water filtration system also filters chlorine, lead and fluoride. Its pre- and post-filters last about six months, while the reverse osmosis filter lasts up to 24 months.

Capella reverse osmosis water filtration, $226 (reduced from $270)

