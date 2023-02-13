Sam's Club has an absolutely crazy $25 deal on memberships right now -- and that's not all

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Getty Images

February 2023 is an excellent time to take advantage of the deals at Sam's Club. There are sales on Vizio TVs, Starbucks coffee pods, Bose soundbars and more crave-worthy items. But the best deal this month may be on your Sam's Club membership itself.

You can get a one-year membership to Sam's Club for only $25 right now and start saving immediately. That's half the usual price.

Sam's Club membership (1 year), $25 (regularly $50)

The warehouse retailer has a deal for customers who want to become Sam's Club Plus members, too. Sam's Club Plus members get free shipping for online orders, free curbside pickup, 2% back on qualifying purchases (up to $500 back per year), free select generic prescriptions and 20% off glasses. Sam's Club Plus members can also shop sales before any other Sam's Club members.

Right now you can get $40 off a Sam's Club Plus membership.

Sam's Club Plus membership, $70 (regularly $110)

Sam's Club members get access to the stores' gas stations, which typically offer gasoline at prices lower than competing nearby stations. (This is a common warehouse club perk: Costco members get access to Costco gas stations.) Of course, there's more to a Sam's Club membership than access to its discount gas stations. The warehouse giant also offers bulk pricing on many popular household and grocery items, plus members-only pricing on tech and appliances.

Best Sam's Club member deals in February 2023

It's not just Sam's Club memberships that are on sale -- the warehouse retailer is marking down all sorts of great household items and apparel in February 2023. We've rounded up our favorite Sam's Club clearance deals and monthly deals to shop at Sam's Club below, or use the button to head directly to all the deals.

Hurry, many of the following featured Sam's Club deals end soon.

Member's Mark 14-piece stainless steel cookware set

Sam's Club

Upgrade your kitchen with this Sam's Club clearance deal. You'll get an 8-inch sauté pan, 10-inch sauté pan, 12-inch sauté pan, 5-quart deep sauté pan with lid, 2-quart saucepan with lid, 3-quart saucepan with lid, 5-quart Dutch oven with lid, 8-quart stockpot with lid and stainless-steel steamer insert (fits 3-quart saucepan).

Member's Mark 14-piece stainless steel cookware set, $130 (reduced from $180)

Member's Mark decorative 20" throw pillow

Sam's Club

Give your living room a breath of fresh air with these Member's Mark decorative square throw pillows. Currently available in three colors -- while supplies last.

Member's Mark decorative 20" throw pillow, $10 (reduced from $15)

Member's Mark animal print cozy knit throw (60" x 70")

Sam's Club

This machine-washable knit throw is a Sam's Club best seller -- and now it's on clearance. Available in six different animal prints.

Member's Mark animal print cozy knit throw (60" x 70"), $20 (reduced from $30)

Member's Mark ribbed cozy knit throw (60" x 70")

Sam's Club

Or, you can opt for a cozy knit throw in a more neutral design. It's made of 100% polyester and is available in four colors.

Member's Mark ribbed cozy knit throw, $20 (reduced from $30)

JBL Reflect Aero Wireless Noise Canceling Earbuds



Sam's Club

These dustproof and waterproof JBL earbuds are noise-canceling. Their battery lasts 24 hours.

JBL Reflect Aero Wireless Noise Canceling Earbuds, save $20

Related content from CBS Essentials

