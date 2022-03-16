CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

This year, when it comes time for spring cleaning, don't forget about your garage. It's more than just the place where you store your car. It's where you keep important automotive supplies, tools and more. Get all your garage gear organized with these top-rated workbenches and tool cabinets.

Top products in this article:

Dual work table/sawhorse for projects: Worx WX051 Pegasus folding work table and sawhorse, $133 (regularly $140)

Top-rated wood-top rolling tool bench: Seville Classics UltraGraphite wood-top workbench on wheels, $216 (reduced from $250)

Top-rated stainless steel rolling tool cabinet: Oem Tools 72" 11-drawer upper cabinet, $2,499

We've found highly rated workbenches and tool cabinets that cater to a variety of needs and budgets, including: workbenches perfect for small spaces, work tables that do more than just provide a blank work space, cabinets that can hold hundreds of pounds of heavy tools, large cabinets with rolling and locking wheels, and cabinets with secure safety locks that can keep everyone safe from falling tools and other items.

Keep scrolling to shop top-rated workbenches and tool cabinets for your garage.

OEM Tools 72" 11-drawer stainless steel tool chest

OEM Tools via Amazon

This tool bench features 11 drawers, two lower cabinets, three upper cabinets, a pegboard and full-extension, 100-pound capacity slides to hold your tools and whatever hefty items you're working on.

"This is a perfect workstation if you can afford it," wrote an Amazon customer who purchased the OEM Tools cabinet. "It is pricey but well worth it, lots of space you won't be sorry you bought it. Made of solid steel and will last a lifetime. It's working great in my garage and serves its purpose."

OEM Tools 72" 11-drawer stainless steel tool chest, $2,500

Seville Classics lockable storage filing cabinet organizer locker

Seville Classics via Amazon

Keep your home organized with this powder-coated steel cabinet that features stainless-steel doors and locking wheels. The cabinet has four shelves -- three of which are adjustable -- and locks with a handy, three-point locking system that secures the top, middle and base of the cabinet at once. This cabinet can store up to 600 pounds.

"These cabinets are great," said an Amazon customer who purchased the Seville Classics cabinets. "Very heavy duty. Instructions were easy to understand and were perfect. All of the hardware was included and of good quality. I really like the fact that all of the Phillips heads were the same size and there were absolutely no nuts.

"The wheels are incredibly heavy duty. I was able to clean up my garage and put all of my tools and supplies in four cabinets. They are large capacity and can hold some weight. Best purchase I've bought online in a long time. I give these cabinets an A+."

Seville Classics lockable storage filing cabinet organizer locker, $289

Seville Classics UltraGraphite wood top workbench on wheels

Seville Classics via Amazon

"I bought these at the recommendation of the Carbide3D team as an ideal platform for my new CNC machine," wrote an Amazon customer who uses the wood-top workbench to hold sheet metal cutting materials. "These are heavy duty from top to bottom. Well packaged, easy to assemble, heavy duty roller/casters and a very nice, solid wood top work surface."

This rolling, 1-inch-thick wood-top workbench includes two adjustable dividers and seven mounting points.

Seville Classics UltraGraphite wood-top workbench on wheels, $250

The Quick Bench by Latitude 59

Latitude 59 via Amazon

Trying to make the most out of a small space? Consider a foldable quick bench. Mount the Quick Bench to your wall using its powder-coated steel brackets. Then load it up with whatever you need, on demand -- the Quick Bench can hold up to 500 pounds. Then fold it away when you're done.

"This is a very sturdy shelf and the coating was smooth and seemed professionally done," reviewed an Amazon customer who purchased the Quick Bench. "The brackets and the mounting give me confidence that the shelf will actually hold 500 pounds if I had something that heavy to put on it. I like it also because when I need to have it put away, I can simply push the releases on both sides and fold the shelf down. It gives you the flexibility of mounting at just about any height and it was easy to install with a ratchet/socket, screwdriver and a drill."

The Quick Bench by Latitude 59, $127 (regularly $135)

Fedmax metal garage storage cabinet

Fedmax Store via Amazon

This metal garage storage cabinet is easier to assemble than you might think.

"I blocked out the entire afternoon to put this together... it took 90 mins," wrote an Amazon customer who purchased the cabinet. "It arrived in great shape. The packing was a bit different from what I am used to. There were aluminum channel all around the edges to protect what was inside. Very thoughtful, to be honest. Now that it is assembled, i am impressed with the quality. Instructions were very good and concise."

The storage cabinet features adjustable shelves and locking doors.

Fedmax metal garage storage cabinet, $300 (regularly $364)

Power tools storage organizer

XCSource via Amazon

This all-in-one tool stand includes drill hanging slots, an inclined plane for screwdrivers, skill saws, reciprocating saws, flashlights and other battery-operated tools, and two shelves.

"This is just what I needed!" wrote an Amazon customer who purchased this power tool storage unite. "This is better than the smaller tool shelves with limited space. I was able to organize my tools easily and attached the shelving to a cement block wall with tap con screws. I am satisfied with the results."

Power tools storage organizer, $140 (regularly $150)

Worx Pegasus folding work table and sawhorse

Worx Store via Amazon

This dual table features quick clamps and holding pegs. It can hold up to 300 pounds as a work table and up to 1,000 pounds as a sawhorse. It can connect to other Pegasus tables to create an entire work station.

"I bought this to help me re-upholster our dining chairs," wrote an Amazon customer who purchased the Pegasus folding work table. "I needed a table to use my jigsaw and compact circular saw and it worked very well to hold the plywood I was cutting. The included clamps helped keep the wood in place though I added a couple more for better stability. The table was portable, so it was easy to take it to my backyard deck where I worked. So far, I'm glad I got it and I'm looking forward to doing some projects with it."

Worx WX051 Pegasus folding work table and sawhorse, $133 (regularly $140)

Worx WX066 sidekick portable work table

Worx Store via Amazon

Take this small, 13-pound workbench anywhere. It's lightweight, collapsable and can fold in half for easy transportation. This sturdy little table features metal legs that won't slide or shift and it can hold up to 300 pounds.

"This is one the most cleverly designed tables I've ever seen. It's easy to carry (weighs under 13 pounds), and is easily assembled and disassembled by one person. It takes less than a minute to unfold and have ready for use. When you're done, it takes less than a minute to fold it up (no tools needed)," raved an Amazon customer who purchased the sidekick portable work table.

Worx WX066 sidekick portable work table, $50 (regularly $70)

