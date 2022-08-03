Best patio bar furniture to transform your backyard this summer

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Wayfair

Summer 2022 is in full swing. If you haven't spent as much time out on the patio as you'd hoped to this season, don't worry. There's still plenty of time to get great new patio furniture online. We scoured the inventory of Amazon, Wayfair and other online retailers to find the best deals on top-rated patio bar furniture.

Top products in this article:

Most affordable outdoor bar: Christopher Knight Home riviera acacia wood bar, $224 (reduced from $310)

Best outdoor cooler deal: Artem 3-in-1 table and cooler (32 quart): $83 (reduced from $100)

Best outdoor TV deal: 55" Samsung "The Terrace" outdoor 4K TV (partial sun), $2,998 (reduced from $3,500)

A new outdoor bar furniture set will make a big impact at your next pool party or barbecue. Patio bar furniture gives your guests more room to sit, and a place for drinks. But that's not all -- we found some terrific additions to your patio including an affordable bar cart, a rolling cooler and an inexpensive patio table that pops up to reveal a drink storage area.

Keep reading to check out our top picks for the best outdoor bar furniture from Wayfair, Amazon and more. We found some other promising patio essentials you can buy right now, too.

Christopher Knight Home riviera acacia wood bar: $224

Amazon

This rustic-style outdoor bar has a 4.5-star rating. It features six wine bottle slots and two spare shelves for storing all your home bar essentials. Save $86 on this outdoor bar table right now on Amazon.

Christopher Knight Home riviera acacia wood bar, $224 (reduced from $310)

Lansdale 30.25" patio bar stool (set of 2, gray): $310

Wayfair

Grab a pair of bar stools to give guests somewhere to sit stylishly this summer. These bar stools boast a 4.7-star rating and are designed with a resin wicker-wrapped metal frame and high back for maximum comfort. The 30.25-inch seat height is ideal for counters between 40 and 46 inches tall. They're available in three colors, but you can save the most on the gray set.

Lansdale 30.25" patio bar stool (set of 2), $310 (reduced from $330)

Winston Porter metal bar cart: $100

Wayfair

This indoor/outdoor bar cart is lightweight, weather-resistant and easy to move around. You can bring it indoors when patio season ends. Worried about space? The cart folds for easier storage. Available in four colors; prices vary based on color.

Winston Porter metal bar cart, $100 and up (reduced from $210 and up)

Tangkula 5-piece patio bar rattan furniture set

Amazon

This 4.2-star rated outdoor patio set features four cushioned stools and a table with built-in storage, all crafted with a weather-resistant rattan-wrapped steel frame.

Tangkula 5-piece patio bar rattan furniture set, $380

Permasteel outdoor rolling patio cooler (80-quart): $200

Amazon

There's nothing quite like an ice-cold drink on a hot summer day. Keep a chilled one within arms reach with this rolling outdoor cooler -- it's a No. 1 Amazon bestseller. It features a built-in bottle opener, a drain plug for emptying the cooler and a set of wheels for easy transport.

And if the mint color shown above isn't right for you, no worries -- it's available in nine colors ranging from simple black to a bold orange or lime.

Permasteel outdoor rolling patio cooler (80 quart), $200 (reduced from $220)

Artem 3-in-1 table and cooler (32 quart): $83

Wayfair

This 32-quart cooler table from Artem with a pop-up bar top does triple duty: It functions as a weather-resistant coffee table; a standing bar table; and a party cooler. The all-in-one piece holds up to 40 12-ounce beverage cans, and supports up to 110 pounds.

Artem 3-in-1 table and cooler (32 quart): $83 (reduced from $100)

Traeger Grills Pro Series 575 wood pellet smart grill and smoker: $800

Traeger Grills via Amazon

The 4.7-star-rated Traeger Grills Pro Series 575 takes its name from the number of square inches of grilling space it boasts. In addition to a griller and a smoker, this model can also bake, roast, braise and barbecue. Because this top-rated grill is Wi-Fi enabled (and Alexa ready), you can monitor and adjust it from your smartphone.

Traeger Grills Pro Series 575 wood pellet grill and smoker with Wi-Fi, $900

Our favorite patio furniture you can buy online

Aside from upgrading your outdoor bar and dining area, there are plenty of ways to upgrade your backyard and patio before the summer comes to an end. From new lounge chairs to an outdoor TV, here are our picks for great patio furniture pieces to invest in this season, based on user reviews.

Mainstays wood outdoor modern Adirondack chair: $79

Walmart

This simple-yet-elegant Adirondack chair from Walmart is a great budget-friendly option for your patio. Crafted with FSC-certified sustainable acacia wood and a protective paint finish, you can enjoy this chair year-round. Mainstays' outdoor, modern-styled chair comes in three colors.

Mainstays wood outdoor modern Adirondack chair, $79 (reduced from $92)

Neighbor Low Chair

Neighbor

The Low Chair is Neighbor's take on the classic Adirondack design. It's made with durable recycled plastic. Neighbor says the chair is fade-proof, waterproof and even maintenance-free. Want more? Here: The Low Chair comes with a 20-year, all-weather warranty.

The Low Chair is available on its own for $600. Orn pair it with an ottoman for $800. It comes in three colors.

Neighbor Low Chair, $600

Highland Dunes Wellow Baytree egg swivel patio chair with cushions: $710

Wayfair

Grab a book and cozy up in this egg swivel chair with cushions. Find it in two colors. It's made of all-weather wicker, and sits on a rust-resistant, powder-coated steel frame.

Highland Dunes Wellow Baytree egg swivel patio chair with cushions, $710 (reduced from $950)

Best Choice Products acacia wood outdoor chaise lounge chair: $250

Walmart

Lounge on the deck on this acacia wood chaise with an adjustable backrest. The piece has wheels (which makes it easy to move), and a pullout side table. Choose from cream or navy-blue cushions.

Best Choice Products acacia wood outdoor chaise lounge chair, $250 (reduced from $350)

55" Samsung 'The Terrace' outdoor QLED 4K smart TV (partial sun)

Samsung via Amazon

Samsung's "The Terrace" is a mountable, high-end smart TV that's legitimately intended for outdoor use. The QLED 4K outdoor set with a built-in speaker boasts anti-reflective coating, and is rated IP55 for protection against dust and water. (IP rating or no, it's recommended you keep "The Terrace" covered when not in use.)

The TV offers Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity; works with A.I. assistants like Alexa; and features built-in apps for streamers like Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hulu. Download Samsung's SmartThings app to control the TV via your phone or device no matter where you are, and to connect the TV to your other compatible smart-home appliances.

"The Terrace" is available in as many as three screen sizes: The 55-inch model is the most affordable at $3,500.

Note: Samsung describes the 55-inch version as a "partial sun" set (as opposed to a "full sun" set).

55" Samsung "The Terrace" outdoor 4K TV (partial sun), $3,500

