Best sheds for your backyard in 2022

Amazon

If you've been trying to jam all your electric tools, bikes, gardening supplies and more into your garage, maybe it's time to finally invest in a backyard shed. Backyard sheds make for great storage solutions, and can look stylish in your yard, too. Here are some of the highest-rated sheds you can buy online.

Top products in this article:

Shed Master wooden storage shed (10' x 8'), $2,000

Rubbermaid resin outdoor storage shed (7' x 7'), $954 (reduced from $1,100)

Lifetime outdoor storage shed (8' x 15'), $2,897

There are small sheds available that make for an affordable storage solution, and big sheds with shelving for those with lots to store. All of these sheds must be assembled, and many require a foundation to be laid first. Many of these sheds claim that assembly is easy, but you may want to hire an expert to do the job for you. (Expect assembly is available at Wayfair for a $493 fee.)

Below, the best sheds for your backyard from Wayfair, Walmart, Amazon and more that aren't an eyesore. These sheds work within a range of budgets and styles, and come in a wide range of sizes.

USeeworld metal vertical storage shed (6' x 4')



Wayfair

This pent-roof metal shed with double doors comes in two colors: black and white. Right now, this 4.0-star-rated lockable shed with a modern look is on sale at Wayfair.

USeeworld metal vertical storage shed (6' x 4'), $319 (reduced from $410)

Suncast resin storage shed (2.7' x 4.41')

Walmart

This compact shed, perfect for smaller yards, has a three-door design. It features a lift-up lid with a prop rod and a reinforced floor. Find this 4.2-star-rated shed at Walmart in two colors (brown and gray).

"It has held up, maintained its color and appearance and done the job," a reviewer says. "It went together easily and keeps items dry inside."

Suncast resin storage shed (2.7' x 4.41'), $358

Rubbermaid resin outdoor storage shed (7' x 7')

Amazon

This eye-catching shed, rated 4 stars by Amazon reviewers, is made of weather-resistant resin. It can store a riding mower, trash cans, tools and more. This Rubbermaid shed with windows comes in three sizes and two colors, sandstone and gray. Prices vary by size and color.

Rubbermaid resin outdoor storage shed (7' x 7'), $954 (reduced from $1,100)

Lifetime outdoor storage shed (8' x 15')

Amazon

This large shed resembles a tiny house, with shutters and shatterproof polycarbonate windows. This 4.3-star-rated polyethylene shed with steel wall supports features locking doors, adjustable shelves, two peg strips and six skylights inside.

Lifetime outdoor storage shed (8' x 15'), $2,897

Arrow Yardsaver metal lean-to storage shed (4' x 6.5')

Wayfair

Place this small lean-to shed with double doors against a wall as a space-saving solution. This steel shed has a sloped roof and 28 square feet of storage space. It's rated 4.2 stars by Wayfair reviwers.

Arrow Yardsaver metal lean-to storage shed (4' x 6.5'), $575 (reduced from $650)

Keter Manor resin outdoor storage shed (4' x 6')

Amazon

This polypropylene resin plastic, steel-reinforced shed has a skylight and window. This gray and white wood-look shed has heavy-duty flooring and built-in ventilation.

Keter Manor resin outdoor storage shed (4' x 6'), $571 (reduced from $599)

