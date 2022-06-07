Best Bluetooth party speakers for summer fun

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Find great party speakers for your summer gatherings, including the JBL PartyBox. JBL

The weather is getting warmer, and the kids are out of school. That means it's time for summer fun in the backyard or by the pool. No matter where you are, your friends and family are having fun this summer, having a great party speaker can take your summer activities to the next level. Check out some of the best party speakers available from Samsung, JBL, LG, and more.

Top products in this article

JBL PartyBox 110 portable party speaker, $300

LG XBOOM water-resistant wireless party speaker, $245

Samsung high power audio sound tower, $150

The right speaker can make all the difference at your summer parties. You want crisp, clear music and powerful bass to set the right tone for your party and keep your guests entertained. Some party speakers come with fun extras, like party lights and karaoke features. All the options below wirelessly connect to your phone (or other device) via Bluetooth.

Best party speakers for summer

Find the best Bluetooth-enabled speaker options to provide crisp music for all of your summer parties.

JBL PartyBox Encore Essential party speaker

Amazon

The JBL PartyBox Encore Essential is a compact portable party speaker with 100W sound, deep bass and LED lights with a strobe effect. It's IPX4 splash-proof and provides up to 6 hours of play time on a single charge.

JBL PartyBox 110 portable party speaker, $300

Samsung high power audio sound tower

The Samsung audio tower is a high power (300W) party speaker with a bass booster, LED party lights and a group play option that allows it to connect to multiple devices. It also features bi-directional sound to better fill up a room or outdoor space. Connect your phone via Bluetooth, or use the included USB and auxiliary ports.

Samsung high power audio sound tower, $150

Philips portable Bluetooth party speaker with dual woofers

Amazon

This versatile portable party speaker from Philips has a 14-hour battery life for wireless play, a 160 W maximum output, a deep bass, and dual woofers. It also has a microphone and guitar input, karaoke effects and fun party lights.

Philips portable Bluetooth party speaker with dual woofers, $180 (reduced from $300)

LG XBoom water-resistant wireless party speaker

Amazon

The LG XBoom party speaker is a compact, IPX4 water-resistant speaker with up to 22 hours of playback per charge. It features LEDs and supports dual play -- you can wirelessly connect two of these speakers together for stereo sound.

Amazon reviewers praise the 4.5-star-rated speaker for its high-quality sound output despite its small size. "I was seriously surprised by this speaker! It's really compact and portable but produces great sound for its size. Even when it's turned up all the way, there's zero clipping and distortion. You can tell it was tuned with great care. The highs come through just fine without being piercing while the lows are surprisingly deep and rich," notes one verified purchaser.

LG XBoom water-resistant wireless party speaker, $245

Sony X-Series wireless portable Bluetooth party speaker

Amazon

The Sony wireless portable Bluetooth party speaker provides omnidirectional sound, Bluetooth and USB connectivity, and a IPX4 splash-resistant design. It also has 2 microphone and guitar inputs and LED lights. This speaker has a battery life of up to 25 hours, so you can keep the party going all day long -- literally.

Sony X-Series wireless portable Bluetooth party speaker, $548

Ultimate Ears Hyperboom portable Bluetooth speaker

Amazon

The Ultimate Ears Hyperboom is a portable speaker that promises to provide loud pristine sound. It offers 24-hour battery life, and an IPX4 splash-proof design. You can connect up to four devices to the speaker, so no one person has to be in charge of the party music.

Ultimate Ears Hyperboom portable Bluetooth speaker, $450

JBL PartyBox 1000 high power wireless party speaker

Amazon

The JBL PartyBox 1000 is a high-tech party speaker for serious audio enthusiasts. It includes a DJ launchpad that allows users to play drums, keyboard and piano, record and loop. It also includes full panel lighting effects, a microphone and guitar input, and powerful sound quality.

At $1,300, it's one heck of a party splurge. But verified Amazon purchasers rave about the 4.7-star-rated JBL PartyBox 1000: "All my friends think I'm crazy for spending that kind of money on this but at the same time everyone LOVES it when they come out for parties. You can crank the volume up and never get distortion."

JBL PartyBox 1000 high power wireless party speaker, $1,300

Tenmiya portable Bluetooth speaker for parties

Amazon

This is a great budget option for shoppers looking for a solid outdoor party speaker for under $50. It features dual subwoofers with heavy bass, 40W power and long-range Bluetooth connectivity. It's also equipped with colorful flashing LED lights.

Tenmiya portable Bluetooth speaker for parties, $45 after coupon (reduced from $60)

