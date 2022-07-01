The best above-ground swimming pools to upgrade your backyard this summer

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Summer 2022 is officially in full swing. If you're looking to make a splash this season, adding a pool to your backyard may be just the thing you need.

In-ground swimming pools are expensive and time-consuming to build. If you want all the fun of a pool but not the hefty price tag, consider an above-ground pool for your backyard this summer. Keep reading to check out our picks for the best above-ground pools to upgrade your backyard in 2022.

From above-ground pools big enough to actually swim in to tiny kiddie pools great for splashing around and cooling off, here are nine reviewer-loved above-ground pools to upgrade your backyard fast, no matter what your budget is. Some of these great inflatable pools are even on sale.

Funboy x Malibu Barbie dream kiddie pool



Funboy

If you're just looking to cool off and want an affordable, low-commitment option, pick up one of these Funboy kiddie pools. This limited edition, Malibu Barbie-branded model has a 66-inch diameter. It fits two adults and has rapid inflate and deflate valves, meaning it can be backyard-ready in mere minutes.

Funboy x Malibu Barbie dream kiddie pool (5.5' x 1.5'), $47 (reduced from $59)

Large inflatable pool on a budget: Urroy inflatable swimming pool

Urroy via Amazon

If you're looking for a larger inflatable swimming pool, consider this 10-foot marine animal print pool. It has a non-slip texture and three individual air chambers to help prevent air and water leakage and withstand extra weight.

"It's large enough for my 3- and 1-year-olds to 'swim' while hubby and I have space to lounge and relax," a reviewer wrote. "I like that my kids can get in and out of it themselves too."

Urroy inflatable swimming pool (10' x 6' x 2'), $80

A pool with quick setup: Bestway Fast Set rattan pool

Bestway via Amazon

This rattan-print pool is equipped with a ring around the top which inflates to keep the pool's structure. The pool can be filled with water in around an hour.

"The size 13-foot by 33-inch works just fine for cooling off and floating around," a reviewer wrote.

Bestway Fast Set rattan pool (13' by 2.75'), $139

Budget family pool: Intex metal-frame above-ground pool set

Intex via Amazon

Choose from three sizes of this metal-framed pool. It comes with a filter pump and dual-suction outlet fittings that improve the water's circulation for clarity and hygiene.

"It's deep enough that the kids can still swim underwater, but not too big as to take up the whole yard," a reviewer said of the 12-foot by 2.5-foot size.

Intex metal-frame above-ground pool set (10' x 30" deep), $194 and up

A pool that blends in: Bestway round above-ground swimming pool kit

Bestway Steel via Amazon

This round, stone-print pool is on the smaller side, so it's more suited for cooling off, rather than swimming. It has a flow-control drain valve that connects to a garden hose to drain the pool in the off-season. It also comes with a heavy-duty repair patch and a DVD with instructions on how to set up and maintain the pool.

Bestway round above-ground swimming pool kit (12' x 2.5'), $235

For medium-sized yards: Bestway Steel Pro Max swimming pool set: $771

Bestway via Amazon

This steel-frame pool comes in two sizes, the larger of which is great for kids to do some swimming, on top of cooling off. It comes with a filter pump, ground cloth, ladder and pool cover. The model takes two to three people to assemble.

Bestway Steel Pro Max swimming pool set (18' x 4'), $771 (reduced from $900)

High-quality pool with cover: Intex Ultra XTR frame pool set



Intex via Walmart

This round steel-frame pool comes with a sand filter pump, ladder and pool cover and can be set up in an hour.

"It's very easy to set up and is durable," a reviewer said. "I bought it last year and used it every day. I left it up through the winter and just drained and filled it back up this spring. It's in perfect condition!"

Intex Ultra XTR frame pool set, (18' x 4.33'), $1,349 (reduced from $2,440)

For larger yards: Intex Ultra XTR above-ground frame pool



Intex via Amazon

This steel pool comes in larger sizes that you can actually swim in. It comes with a saltwater system and a sand-filter pump combo; a pool ladder; a ground cloth and a cover. Hydro aeration technology provides better circulation and filtration and improves the water clarity.

"This pool is great for a family of seven," reviewer oakleytiger says of the 24-foot by 12-foot by 52-inch size. "We have taught our kids how to swim in this pool."

Intex Ultra XTR above-ground frame pool, (24' x 12' x 4.33'), $1,700 (reduced from $3,520)

A permanent above-ground pool: Lake Effect Meadows Reprieve steel-walled pool

Lake Effect via Amazon

For a more traditional and more permanent above-ground pool, check out this 30 foot wide steel-walled model (also offered in nine other sizes), Choose from five liner prints. It's designed to remain in your yard year-round.

Lake Effect Meadows Reprieve steel-walled pool (30' x 4.33'), $3,200

