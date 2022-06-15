Best outdoor furniture for your deck and patio in 2022, plus deals

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Temperatures are heating up, and your deck is looking more inviting by the minute. So why not spruce up your outdoor space this summer to make it feel even more comfortable? There's a ton of outdoor furniture to choose from, but we've done the work for you to find the best patio furniture options for your space.

Top products in this article:

Lulu and Georgia Manila indoor/outdoor dining chair, $799

Outer teak and aluminum outdoor expandable dining table and eight director's chairs, $7,950 (reduced from $8,950)

Serena and Lily Capistrano sofa, $3,598

From outdoor dining sets to lounge chairs, these finds -- from Lulu and Georgia, Serena and Lily, Walmart and more -- are comfortable and chic. Here's the best outdoor furniture for your deck for a variety of budgets.

Lulu and Georgia Manila indoor/outdoor dining chair

Lulu and Georgia

This eye-catching, bestselling scoop dining chair from Lulu and Georgia is a total conversation starter. It has a wicker weave and also comes in a coal hue. This splurge definitely makes a statement.

Lulu and Georgia Manila indoor/outdoor dining chair, $799

Outer teak and aluminum outdoor expandable dining table and eight director's chairs

Outer

Get all your shopping done in one go with this dining table and director's chairs set. You're saving $1,000 over buying each piece separately at sustainable outdoor furniture brand Outer. This set comes in a gray and teak finish. The extendable table has a waterproof shell that protects it from dust, dirt, pollen and more.

Outer teak and aluminum outdoor expandable dining table and eight director's chairs, $7,950 (reduced from $8,950)

Serena and Lily Capistrano sofa



Serena and Lily

Customize this outdoor sofa with the fabric, and color or print you want. It has a weather-friendly, hand-wrapped resin frame.

Serena and Lily Capistrano sofa, $2,498 (reduced from $3,598)

Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Quiroga metal 6-person dining table

Wayfair

This modern farmhouse-style dining table fits six people. It's weather-resistant and has an umbrella hole. Seating is sold separately.

Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Quiroga metal 6-person dining table, $330

Castlery Sorrento sofa, lounge chairs and coffee table set

Castlery

This beautiful outdoor set comes with a sofa, two lounge chairs and a coffee table. You can purchase protective covers for this furniture for $230 extra.

Castlery Sorrento sofa, lounge chairs and coffee table set, $2,159 (reduced from $2,396)

Best Choice Products acacia wood outdoor chaise lounge chair

Walmart

Lounge on the deck on this acacia wood chaise with an adjustable backrest. It has wheels, so it can easily be moved, and has a pullout side table. Choose from cream or navy blue cushions.

Best Choice Products acacia wood outdoor chaise lounge chair, $260 (reduced from $350)

Wade Logan Castelli rectangular 8-person dining set with cushions



Wayfair

This table and eight chairs with cushions is marked down more than $1,000 at Wayfair. Choose from 11 cushion colors. The table has an umbrella hole, and the chairs are stackable.

Wade Logan Castelli rectangular 8-person dining set with cushions, $2,700 (reduced from $3,780)

