Best outdoor bar carts to keep the drinks flowing

If you're planning outdoor gatherings this spring and summer, you'll want to have a sturdy, stylish bar cart on hand. The best outdoor bar carts are made of weather-resistant materials, are easy to transport and offer enough space to store and serve drinks.

To save you time from having to search for the perfect outdoor bar cart for your home, we've rounded up our favorites from various retailers, including Wayfair and Amazon, that'll suit different tastes and budgets. Check out the best outdoor bar carts below.

Best outdoor bar carts in 2024

We found top-rated bar carts that fit just about every budget. Here are our top picks.

Best bar cart overall : Best Choice Products outdoor rolling wicker bar cart

This bar cart has everything you need to make transporting and storing drinks super easy. The Best Choice Products bar cart has two dedicated compartments for wine and spirits, with one storage compartment conveniently outfitted with dividers so the bottles don't clang together while the cart moves.

There's also a rack that can hold your wine glasses and a built-in ice bucket for chilled beverages. What's more, it's made of an all-weather wicker, ensuring longevity while stored outside.

The Best Choice Products outdoor rolling wicker bar cart has a 4.6-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer called it "elegant and functional," adding: "Easy to wheel from the grill to the eating area and has a huge bucket for champagne, beer and wine. Love the wine glass holders."

For a limited time, you can score this bar cart for $160 (36% off) at Amazon.

Best small bar cart : Beachcrest Home Anjenette solid wood bar cart

For such a small piece of furniture, we're impressed with how tricked out the Anjenette bar cart is. It comes with three storage shelves, including an adjustable middle shelf, which will be convenient for storing tall bottles and stemware.

The bar cart is versatile, offering enough prep space and extra features to make snacks thanks to its flat countertop, towel rack, shelf for spices and oils (or small bottles of mixers and liquor) and paper towel rack. It also has four wheels for the easiest transport, and thanks to the acacia wood and teak finish, and is quite pretty to look at.

The Beachcrest Home Anjenette solid wood bar cart has a 4.5-star rating on Wayfair. One reviewer wrote, "Beautiful bar! Perfect size on my pool deck for our summer drinks!"

Get this bar cart at Wayfair for $300, reduced from $444.

Most stylish bar cart : Business & Pleasure Co. The Al Fresco Bar Cart

If you prefer fashion over function, get this incredibly chic outdoor bar cart from Anthropologie. This Business & Pleasure Co. bar cart comes in two colors, black and white, and features beautiful ironwork, including patterned shelving.

The two patterned shelves come with holes for an umbrella, which can provide you and your guests with some much-needed shade during the summer months while you all wait for your drinks to get made. The shelves offer ample space for drinks and glasses.

Keep in mind that this bar cart is only available to ship via Anthropologie's White Glove Delivery service, with rates starting at $149.

Best outdoor bar cart splurge : Frontgate teak bar cart with beverage tub

One of the reasons this stunning outdoor bar cart comes at such a high premium is its material: teak. Teak wood is the best wood you can use for outdoor furniture. Teak won't get damaged by the sun (other than reveal a patina over time), can repel water and is pest-resistant, among other perks.

In addition to the stunning teak, this Frontgate bar cart comes with two beverage tubs, allowing for lots of space to chill drinks for your guests. These beverage tubs can be exposed or covered with the included sliding serving surfaces. Use the bottom shelf to house glasses, liquid and mixers.

If you're willing to pay extra for a long-lasting outdoor bar cart, this one won't disappoint. Frontgate is currently running a limited-time offer of $675 off the bar cart, so take advantage of the deal while it's still here.

Best outdoor bar cart on a budget : Homall bar cart

This bar cart from Walmart is a great value, as it comes with features seen in bar carts three times its price. The Homall bar cart has a stemware rack that can fit six glasses and a wine rack that can hold six bottles.

These convenient storage solutions free up space in the bottom shelf, allowing you to store more bottles, an ice bucket and even small plates for snacks. It's made of metal and MDF, a real wood alternative, and comes in three colors, including black, white and gold. Prices vary by color.

The Homall bar cart has a 4.7-star rating on Walmart. One reviewer wrote, "Love this bar cart! Was easy to put together and the quality is so good for the price. Definitely recommend!"