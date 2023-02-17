Best new tech this week: Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy Book 3 and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Samsung

February has already brought a ton of exciting new tech releases. Samsung stole the show with a ton of new releases, including the Samsung Galaxy S23 smartphone, the first-ever Galaxy Book Ultra laptop and a new OLED smart TV. Explore these new releases and more below.

There have been a ton of exciting new releases this month -- including today's release of the Samsung Galaxy S23. There are also new robot vacuums, phone cases, laptops and more.

Keep reading to explore the best new tech products of the week.

This week's new smartphone releases

Samsung's latest smartphone lineup is available today. Check out the three smartphone options and available launch deals below.

Samsung Galaxy S23

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S23 offers a 6.1-inch screen with a dynamic AMOLED display. It features a super smooth 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate in Game Mode. It runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform. It is compatible with wireless charging and includes Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 for a more efficient charge. It is also Samsung's first smartphone made with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for advanced screen durability.

The S23 features a 50-megapixel wide camera, 10-megapixel telephoto camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and an upgraded 12-megapixel selfie camera to help you take clear photos.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 starts at $800, with 128GB and 256GB storage options. Both Amazon and Samsung are offering special deals with store credit when you purchase the phone today.

Samsung Galaxy S23 with a $100 Samsung Credit, $800 and up

Samsung Galaxy S23 and a $50 Amazon gift card, $800 (reduced from $910)

Samsung Galaxy S23+

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S22+ features all of the top-of-the-line features included in the S23 along with a few extras, such as a larger 6.6-inch display screen and longer battery life.

The Samsung Galaxy S23+ starts at $1,000, with 256 GB and 512 GB storage options. It is available for today at Samsung and Amazon. Both retailers are offering $100 gift cards or store credit with purchase.

Samsung Galaxy S23+ with $100 Samsung Credit, $1,000 and up

Samsung Galaxy S23+ (512 GB) and a $100 Amazon gift card, $1,000 (reduced from $1,220)

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra



Samsung

The S23 Ultra features a 6.8-inch screen, compared with the standard S23's 6.1-inch screen. It includes an embedded S Pen and the largest battery of the three models.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra also offers a pro-grade camera. Samsung even filmed the presentations shown during the Samsung Unpacked event with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra to demonstrate the high camera quality. The smartphone's camera can film in 8K at 30 frames per second. It also includes a new 200MP adaptive pixel sensor to easily adapt to different lighting conditions.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra starts at $1,200, with storage capacity options of 256 GB, 512 GB and 1 TB. It is available for today at Samsung and Amazon. Both retailers are offering $100 gift cards or store credit with purchase.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with $100 Samsung Credit, $1,200 and up

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and a $100 Amazon gift card, $1,200 and up

This week's new laptop releases

Both Samsung and Apple have some new laptops available. If you've been waiting to upgrade your old, slow laptop, now might be an excellent time.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro



Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro offers a sleek design and powerful performance with an Intel Core i7 processor. It offers a battery life of up to 16 hours in the 14-inch model, and 19 hours in the 16-inch version. It has a 3K AMOLED screen and a lightweight design.

The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro starts at $1449.99. It is available in 14-inch and 16-inch sizes with graphite and beige color options.

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro, $1,450 and up

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360



Samsung

Want the power and features of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 combined with the convenience of a tablet? The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 has a 360-degree hinge that flips the device between laptop mode and tablet mode. It also has a 3K AMOLED touchscreen, an Intel Core i7 processor and a longest-lasting battery.

The Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 will start at $1,700. It is available in 16-inch size with graphite and beige color options.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360, $1,700 and up

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra

Samsung

Samsung's first-ever Galaxy Book Ultra offers a slim profile and high performance. It offers a 16-inch 3K AMOLED screen with a super-wide 16:10 aspect ratio. It runs on a Windows 11 Home operating system with a choice of an Intel Core i7 or Intel Core i9 processor. It is the only model to include a NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics card, making it the best Samsung Galaxy Book option for gaming.

Galaxy Book3 Ultra will start at $2,399.99, available in a 16-inch size in graphite. It will be available in 512 GB or 1 TB storage options. It is available for preorder now and will release on Feb. 24. Those who preorder will be eligible for a free memory upgrade.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra, $2,400 and up

M2 Apple MacBook Pro

Amazon

The new 2023 MacBook Pro features Apple's latest M2 processor chip for faster performance and improved processing capabilities. It also offers an improved 18-hour battery life and an improved camera.

The latest MacBook is available in two screen sizes: 14.2 inches and 16.2 inches. The screen features Apple's Liquid Retina XDR display.

Buyers also have a number of choices when it comes to specs. There are two versions of the M2 chip to choose from: M2 Pro and M2 Max. M2 Pro has up to 12 CPU, up to 19 GPU and up to 32 GB of memory. M2 Max has 12 CPU, up to 38 GPU and up to 96 GB of memory.

14.2" Apple 2023 MacBook Pro with M2 chip (10‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU), $1,949

16.2" Apple 2023 MacBook Pro with M2 Pro chip (12‑core CPU and 19‑core GPU), $2,450

More new exciting tech this week

From super-sized TVs to new phone cases, explore more of the latest tech releases below.

Otterbox Aneu Series phone case

Otterbox

Otterbox released several new cases this week, including the brand-new Otterbox Aneu Series case for iPhone. The Aneu Series case is a sleek iPhone case with MagSafe charging compatibility. The case features a fun neon pattern to highlight the MagSafe charging area. Like all Otterbox cases, it features drop protection to protect your phone. The case comes in four color options.

Otterbox Aneu Series phone case (iPhone 14), $50

Otterbox Aneu Series phone case (iPhone 14 Pro), $50

Otterbox Aneu Series phone case (iPhone 14 Plus), $50

Otterbox Aneu Series phone case (iPhone 14 Pro Max), $50

Otterbox OtterGrip Symmetry Series phone case

Otterbox

The popular phone case brand's other release this week is the OtterGrip Symmetry Series phone case. The OtterGrip Symmetry Series offers 3x military-standard drop protection, a seamless built-in grip and MagSafe compatibility. The case is made of 50% recycled materials and the grip can rotate fully.

The case is available in six colors.

Otterbox OtterGrip Symmetry Series phone case (iPhone 14), $60

Otterbox OtterGrip Symmetry Series phone case (iPhone 14 Pro), $60

Otterbox OtterGrip Symmetry Series phone case (iPhone 14 Plus), $60

Otterbox OtterGrip Symmetry Series phone case (iPhone 14 Pro Max), $60

TP-Link RV10 robot vacuum and mop



TP-Link, a smart home tech brand primarily known for Wi-Fi routers, released its first robot vacuum this week. The TP-Link RV 10 robot vacuum and mop features 2000Pa suction and 3-level mopping capabilities to provide a thorough cleaning. The device can clean continuously for three hours and it's compatible with Google Home and Alexa.

TP-Link RV10 robot vacuum and mop, $180 (reduced from $250)

Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3270 all-in-one printer

Canon

Canon launched eight new printers this week including the Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3270 all-in-one printer.

The G3270 printer prints, scans and copies. It's a great size for dorm rooms or home offices. The printer offers Wi-Fi connectivity and features an improved 1.35-inch LCD mono panel.

Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3270 all-in-one printer, $230

77" Samsung Class S95C OLED

Samsung

Samsung is gearing up to release it's first 77-inch OLED with Quantum Dot technology. The TV is available for pre-order now and will ship on Valentine's Day.

The Samsung OLED TV features a Neural Quantum Processor with 4K upscaling. The TV features a sleek, ultra-slim design. It leverages Quantum Dot technology to provide a crystal-clear display with bold contrast and the vibrant colors.

77" Samsung Class S95C OLED, $4,500

Garmin vivomove trend smartwatch

Amazon

Garmin also released a new smartwatch this week. The new Garmin vivomove trend is a hybrid smartwatch with a stainless steel bezel and smart features.

The watch includes a full suite of health monitoring features, including continuous heart rate sampling, sleep scores, stress tracking, women's health tracking and more.

Garmin vivomove trend smartwatch, $270 and up (reduced from $299)

