Samsung Unpacked 2023: The best new Samsung tech revealed today, including the Samsung Galaxy S23

Samsung

Samsung just made some exciting announcements at the Samsung Unpacked 2023 event. Most notably, they unveiled the long-awaited Samsung Galaxy S23. The new Galaxy S23 is the successor to the ultra-popular Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphone. Keep reading to learn more about Samsung's latest smartphone and see the rest of the exciting new products unveiled during the event.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 was one of the most popular smartphones of 2022, and the updated model is likely going to be one of the top smartphones of 2023. The smartphone offers several upgrades on prior models, including improved camera quality and a more durable screen.

Samsung also unveiled an update to their Samsung Galaxy Book laptop laptop lineup. Samsung not only unveiled the Galaxy Book 3 Pro, but the company also showcased its first-ever Ultra model laptop.

We've compiled all of the most important details on Samsung's new tech to help you decide which of the new smartphones or laptops may be right for you.

The best new Samsung tech revealed today at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event

Explore the brand-new Samsung devices and learn how to pre-order them now.

Samsung Galaxy S23

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S23 offers a 6.1-inch screen with a dynamic AMOLED display. It features a super smooth 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate in Game Mode. It runs on the Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 mobile platform. It is compatible with wireless charging and includes Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 for a more efficient charge. It is also Samsung's first smartphone made with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for advanced screen durability.

The S23 features a 50-megapixel wide camera, 10-megapixel telephoto camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and an upgraded 12-megapixel selfie camera to help you take clear photos.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 will start at $800 with 128GB and 256GB storage options. It is available for pre-order today and will be available on Feb. 17. If you pre-order the device now through Feb. 16, you can score a free memory upgrade and up to $100 in Samsung credit.

Samsung Galaxy S23, $800 and up

Samsung Galaxy S23+

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S22+ features all of the top-of-the-line features included in the S23 along with a few extras such as a larger 6.6-inch display screen and longer battery life.

The Samsung Galaxy S23+ will start at $1,000 with 256 GB and 512 GB storage options. It is available for pre-order today and will be available on Feb. 17. If you pre-order the device now through Feb. 16, you can score a free memory upgrade and up to $100 in Samsung credit.

Samsung Galaxy S23+, $1,000 and up

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra



Samsung

The S23 Ultra features a 6.8-inch screen, compared with the standard S23's 6.1-inch screen. It includes an an embedded S Pen and the largest battery of the three models.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra also offers a pro-grade camera. Samsung even filmed the presentations shown during the Samsung Unpacked event with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra to demonstrate the high camera quality. The smartphone's camera can film in 8K at 30 frames per second. It also includes a new 200MP adaptive pixel sensor to easily adapt to different lighting conditions.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will start at $1,200 with storage capacity options of 256 GB, 512 GB and 1 TB. It is available for pre-order today and will be available on Feb. 17. If you pre-order the device now through Feb. 16, you can score a free memory upgrade and up to $100 in Samsung credit.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, $1,200 and up

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro



Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro offers a sleek design and powerful performance with an Intel Core i7 processor. It offers a battery life of up to 16 hours in the 14-inch model, and 19 hours in the 16-inch version. It has a 3K AMOLED screen and a lightweight design.

The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro will start at $1449.99. It is available in 14-inch and 16-inch sizes with graphite and beige color options. It is available for pre-order now and will release on Feb. 17. Those who pre-order will be eligible for a free memory upgrade.

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro, $1,450 and up

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360



Samsung

Want the power and features of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 combined with the convenience of a tablet? The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 has a 360-degree hinge that flips the device between laptop mode and tablet mode. It also has a 3K AMOLED touchscreen, an Intel Core i7 processor and a longest-lasting battery.

The Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 will start at $1,900. It is available in 16-inch size with graphite and beige color options. It is available for pre-order now and will release on Feb. 17. Those who pre-order will be eligible for a free memory upgrade.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360, $1,900 and up

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra

Samsung

Samsung's first-ever Galaxy Book Ultra offers a slim profile and high performance. It offers a 16-inch 3K AMOLED screen with a super-wide 16:10 aspect ratio. It runs on a Windows 11 Home operating system with a choice of an Intel Core i7 or Intel Core i9 processor. It is the only model to include a NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics card, making it the best Samsung Galaxy Book option for gaming.

Galaxy Book3 Ultra will start at $2,399.99, available in a 16-inch size in graphite. It will be available in 512 GB or 1 TB storage options. It is available for pre-order now and will release on Feb. 24. Those who pre-order will be eligible for a free memory upgrade.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra, $2,400 and up

Samsung smartphone deals you can shop right now

With the release of the newest members of the Samsung smartphone lineup, many of the prior models are being discounted right now. If you don't want to splurge on the new Samsung S23, check out these other Samsung smartphone deals.

Samsung Galaxy S22 (128 GB): $700

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S22 has a high-quality camera, a durable design and fast charging capabilities. One luxe feature of the Samsung Galaxy S22 is its aluminum-Gorilla Glass construction. It's a protective design that is perfect for those prone to dropping their phones.

Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB), $700 (reduced from $800)

Samsung Galaxy S22+: $930 and up

Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S22+ features all of the top-of-the-line features included in the S22 along with a few extras such as a larger display screen and larger battery capacity. The S22+ model also comes with an 8K camera -- so you can capture all of your memories in stunning quality.

Samsung Galaxy S22+ (128GB), $930 (reduced from $1,000)

Samsung Galaxy S22+ (256GB), $1,050

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: $990 and up



Samsung

If you really want to wow the recipient, you can also gift the upgraded Ultra version. The S22 Ultra features a 6.8-inch screen, compared with the standard S22's 6.1-inch screen. It also offers a 40MP front camera, compared with the standard 10MP front camera for better selfies. The back camera is also enhanced with a better wide-angle camera and stronger zoom functionality.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (128 GB), $959 (reduced from $1,200)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (512GB), $1,140 (reduced from $1,400)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: $838 and up

Amazon

The new Galaxy Z Flip 4 offers enhanced charging support, an upgraded processor chip and some notable camera upgrades. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 includes two rear cameras -- a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide. The rear cameras convert to front-facing selfie cameras with a flip of the phone. The Galaxy Flip 4's Flexcam camera captures vivid photos at a wide range angles. It also offers a mode to capture better photos at night.

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch foldable display screen with Gorilla Glass Victus Plus. This upgraded Gorilla Glass offers improved scratch resistance and durability. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 supports 25 W wired charging and features 15 W wireless charging support, another upgrade from the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (128 GB), $838 (reduced from $1,000)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (256 GB), $937 (reduced from $1,100)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: $1,500 and up

Samsung

The brand new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 offers a 6.2-inch outer display with a folding design. The Galaxy Fold 4 is also a bit lighter than the previous model and includes a slimmer hinge.

The smartphone offers a 50-megapixel primary camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and 10-megapixel telephoto camera on the back. It also includes a 10-megapixel selfie camera on the front. A new taskbar is designed to make multi-tasking easier. The 120 Hz refresh rate supports seamless gaming when in immersive mode (that is, when the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is fully folded out for a flat tablet-like design).

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (128 GB), $1,500 (reduced from $1,800)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (512 GB), $1,620 (reduced from $1,920)

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G: $399

Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G offers a long-lasting battery, fast performance and expandable storage. It features an intelligent camera with image stabilization to help you take great photos and videos. The phone also includes multi-layered security to keep your device and information secure.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, $399 (reduced from $450)

