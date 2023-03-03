Best new products of the week from Samsung, Athleta, Great Jones, Brooklinen and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Samsung

This has been an eventful week with tons of new product launches. As we head into spring, many brands are unveiling new spring collections for bedding, clothing and more. Keep reading to explore the best new products of the week.

Top products in this article

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra, $2,200 and up

Shop the Athleta Tennis and Golf collection

Great Jones Beyond Measure duo, $70

Best new home products of the week

Refresh your home for spring with these new home and kitchen products.

Brooklinen spring bedding collection

Brooklinen

Brooklinen launched the final part of the spring bedding collection this week with fun seasonal colors of the brand's popular sheets and bedding sets. You can shop the brand's core and luxe sheets in the new spring colors and patterns including Basil, Abstract Kite and Sage in Calm Waters.

Shop the limited-edition spring sheets from Brooklinen

If you need a refresher on Brooklinen's other spring launches, they included:

Great Jones glassware

Great Jones

This CBS Essentials staff and reader-loved brand just launched its first glassware collection. The launch included glass measuring cups and an olive oil cruet.

Great Jones Beyond Measure 2-cup measuring cup, $35

Great Jones Beyond Measure 4-cup measuring cup, $45

Great Jones Beyond Measure duo, $70

Great Jones Spout olive oil and vinegar cruet, $60

Best new clothing launches of the week

Shop the latest collections from Colorfulkoala, Skims and more.

Athleta Advantage Tennis collection

Athleta

Athleta launched a new tennis activewear collection in partnership with the United States Tennis Associate (USTA), featuring court-ready accessories and activewear.

Shop the Athleta Tennis and Golf collection

Skims New Fits Everyone Collection

Skims

Kim Kardashian's Skims brand unveiled its New Fits Everyone Collection, with favorites from the Fits Everyone line in two limited-edition colors, adaptive tops and maternity options.

Shop the Skims New Fits Everyone collection

Colorfulkoala Dreamlux leggings

Colorfulkoala

Our readers love Colorfulkoala's comfortable and affordable leggings. The brand is coming out with a new buttery soft Dreamlux collection that features a newly developed Dreamlux fabric technology made of 81% Nylon and 19% Lycra Black.

Colorfulkoala Dreamlux leggings (pre-order), $34

Best new pet products of the week

Shop the latest releases for your furry friends below.

Rover Gear

Rover

Rover, the popular dog-walking and pet-sitting app, released its first set of pet gear products this week. The initial launch includes harnesses, leashes and a hands-free dog poop bag carrier.

Rover Gear Better Walk no pull dog harness, $33 and up

Rover Gear dog walking leash, $30 and up

Rover Gear bag buddy, $10

Best new tech releases

Samsung's latest smartphone lineup is available today. Check out the three smartphone options and available launch deals below.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra

Samsung

Samsung's first-ever Galaxy Book Ultra offers a slim profile and high performance. It offers a 16-inch 3K AMOLED screen with a super-wide 16:10 aspect ratio. It runs on a Windows 11 Home operating system with a choice of an Intel Core i7 or Intel Core i9 processor. It is the only model to include a NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics card, making it the best Samsung Galaxy Book option for gaming.

Galaxy Book3 Ultra starts at $2,199.99, available in a 16-inch size in graphite. It is available in 512 GB or 1 TB storage options. It officially launched on Friday Feb 24.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra, $2,200 and up

Garmin Forerunner 265



Garmin

Garmin unveiled its next-gen Forerunner watches this week. The new Garmin Forerunner 265 features an AMOLED display. Garmin's new smartwatch features the brightest display ever offered by a Garmin smartwatch. It also includes advanced training metrics, recover insights and more health features.

Garmin Forerunner 265 smartwatch, $450

Treblab HD-Force portable Bluetooth speaker



Amazon

Treblab's latest Bluetooth speaker, the Treblab HD-Force, offers rich, dynamic sound with 60W stereo speakers. The speaker can last for up to 25 hours on a single charge and comes equipped with a 10400 mAh power bank to charge your phone, smartwatch or other devices.

Treblab HD-Force portable Bluetooth speaker, $140

Best tech accessory releases



From super-sized TVs to new phone cases, explore more of the latest tech releases below.

Samsung Pokemon collection

Samsung

Monday, Feb. 27 was Pokemon Day, and Samsung has released some fun tech accessories to celebrate. Most of the collection sold out, but you can still snag a fun Pokemon cover for your Galaxy Z Flip 4 while supplies last.

Samsung Pokémon cover with ring for Galaxy Z Flip4, $50

OtterBox 15W wireless fast charging pad



Otterbox

On Monday, Otterbox released its new 15W wireless charging pad. The charging pad works with Samsung, Google and Apple smartphones along with other Qi-enabled wireless devices. It also features a charging indicator light and a non-slip surface to help keep your phone in place.

Otterbox 15W wireless fast charging pad, $40

Otterbox OtterGrip Symmetry Series phone case

Otterbox

The popular phone case brand's other release this week is the OtterGrip Symmetry Series phone case. The OtterGrip Symmetry Series offers 3x military-standard drop protection, a seamless built-in grip and MagSafe compatibility. The case is made of 50% recycled materials and the grip can rotate fully.

The case is available in six colors.

Otterbox OtterGrip Symmetry Series phone case (iPhone 14), $60

Otterbox OtterGrip Symmetry Series phone case (iPhone 14 Pro), $60

Otterbox OtterGrip Symmetry Series phone case (iPhone 14 Plus), $60

Otterbox OtterGrip Symmetry Series phone case (iPhone 14 Pro Max), $60

