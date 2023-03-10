Best new products of the week: yellow iPhone 14, Our Place cast iron Perfect Pot, spring fashion and more
March is off to a strong start with tons of new product launches this week. As we head into spring, many must-have brands including Our Place, Reformation and more are unveiling dazzling new spring collections. Love new tech? You're going to want to get your hands on the latest Apple launch.
Have we enticed you to do some spring shopping? Keep reading to discover the best new products of the week.
Best new products of the week
Give yourself a spring refresh. Transform your home, your athleisure or even your smart phone. Check out these new home, kitchen tech products that you can buy right now.
Yellow Apple iPhone 14
Apple is now offering a yellow Apple iPhone 14 for pre-order. This release provides all of the exceptional features of the iPhone 14 in a new fun spring color. Not sure if you want to upgrade to the iPhone 14? Check out our hands-on review to find out why we love it.
You can pre-order the phone today for delivery on March 14.
Apple iPhone 14 (yellow), $779 and up
Apple iPhone 14 Plus (yellow), $879 and up
Our Place cast iron Perfect Pot
The Our Place Perfect Pot is a fan-favorite dutch oven that comes in several aesthetically pleasing colors. The multi-purpose pot can braise, roast, bake, deep fry, slow cook, serve and store meals.
This week, Our Place released a cast iron version of the popular Perfect Pot. Cast Iron is beloved by chefs and home cooking enthusiasts because it heats up more evenly than may other materials.
Our Place cast iron Perfect Pot, $175
Reformation spring linen collection
Reformation launched a new linen clothing collection this week for spring. The sustainable fashion brand's new collection features spring styles made with high-quality linen material. Shop stylish spring dresses, two-piece sets, pants and more now.
This is an excellent collection to shop if you're looking to cut down on fast fashion and invest in stylish, long-lasting pieces.
Shop the Reformation linen collection
EleVen by Venus spring collection
This week, EleVen by Venus Williams released the first drop of its spring collection. The collection features high-performance activewear and comfortable, yet stylish everyday everyday apparel in beautiful spring styles, Some of our favorites from the collection include:
- EleVen by Venus Williams, Unrivaled sun serum, $50
- EleVen by Venus Williams Flower Power leggings, $128
- EleVen by Venus Williams Devotion tennis dress, $138
- EleVen by Venus Williams Kudos tennis skirt, $148
Shop the spring EleVen by Venus Williams collection
Garmin Forerunner 265
Garmin unveiled its next-gen Forerunner watches this week. The new Garmin Forerunner 265 features an AMOLED display. Garmin's new smartwatch features the brightest display ever offered by a Garmin smartwatch.
It includes advanced training metrics, recover insights and more health features.
Garmin Forerunner 265 smartwatch, $450
