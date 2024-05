Restoring the Queen Mary, one of the world's most famous passenger ships When she launched in 1936, the Queen Mary was the world's largest passenger ship. No expense was spared in constructing the luxury liner, but by the 1980s, she had been relegated for use as a tourist attraction in Long Beach, California. Decades of neglect led to calls for her to be scrapped, but an outpouring of local support and millions of dollars in upgrades mean the ship is once again welcoming guests.