Get three Le Creuset baking dishes for the price of one on Amazon

Le Creuset usually needs no introduction. As one of the most popular cookware brands in the country, used by home cooks and professional chefs, discounts on Le Creuset items can be few and far between. That's why we were shocked and delighted by this incredible markdown from the brand: You can save 31% on a set of three heritage baking dishes.

CBS Essentials shopping expert Rachel Center told us that she recently purchased one Le Creuset casserole dish (with a lid) for the same price as this set of three. Whether you're new to cooking or are a seasoned baker, we highly recommend taking advantage of this deal before it disappears.

Le Creuset Heritage three-piece rectangular baking dish set: Save 31%

This baking set includes just about all the baking dishes you'll ever need. It includes one small, one-quart dish (7.5 inches), one medium, 2.5-quart dish (ten inches), and one large, four-quart dish (12.5 inches). The small baking dish doubles as a loaf pan and is great for making small batch desserts such as brownies. The medium baking dish is great for meals for one, including quiche, baked mac and cheese, pot pie or the viral baked feta pasta recipe. The large baking dish is a traditional casserole dish, which can be used to make enchiladas, lasagna, scalloped potatoes and more.

Le Creuset's Heritage rectangular baking dishes are made of stone, a material known for its durability and even heat distribution. These baking dishes can withstand temperatures up to 500 degrees in the oven and the high-heat environment of a broiler. Just make sure to position it at least 2.5 inches below the heating element.

You can also put these baking dishes in the freezer and microwave, making them great for storing and reheating leftovers. The stoneware is finished with a beautiful enameled coating that makes the dishes nonstick and scratch resistant, so unlike nonstick cookware, you can use metal utensils when stirring or taking bakes out of the dishes. Plus, all the beautiful colors available, which include the brand's signature Caribbean shade, will look great sitting in the middle of the dinner party table.

This baking dish set has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, "We have used [the baking dishes] for everything from brownies to lasagna and everything has cooked perfectly with no staining to the dish! Plus these look fantastic in our kitchen!!"

Another customer, who posted their review on Nordstrom, said of the baking dishes: "Wonderful and love how they stack together! It helps with storage. The color green is beautiful. I'm very happy with my purchase!"