Best last-minute deals on laptops you can get before Christmas

Looking to buy a new gaming PC for yourself or for a special someone on your holiday gift list? There are some seriously great deals on laptops that can handle all the latest, most graphic intensive and high-action games. We've scoured the internet to find some of the absolute best last-minute Christmas deals on gaming laptops that are live right now for you to take advantage of before it's too late.

Best pre-Christmas sales on gaming laptops

If you're ready to finish off your holiday shopping with a bang and purchase a new gaming laptop computer for yourself or someone else, here are a few of the very best deals available now. As always, on-sale inventory may be limited and these are limited-time sales. Plus, shipping deadlines are fast approaching. If you wait too long to score one of these great deals, it'll be game over for you.

Asus TUF F17 gaming laptop: $809 (10% off)

For a gamer looking for a laptop with a larger display, this Asus TUF F17 features a 17.3-inch (1,920 x 1,080 pixel resolution) screen with a zippy 144Hz refresh rate. Right now, the laptop is on sale for 22% off, which brings the price down to $809. This is a pretty stellar deal for a computer configured with an Intel Core i5-11400H processor, GeForce RTX 3050 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for storage. Windows 11 comes preinstalled.

You also get an RGB-backlit keyboard, Wi-Fi 6 support and housing made for durability. The laptop meets MIL-STD-810H military standard construction requirements, so it's built to last. At the moment, a 30-day trial subscription for XBox Game Pass is also being thrown in.

It's not a top-of-the-line gaming laptop, but it is a great gaming laptop for a more casual gamer.

HP Victus 15 gaming laptop: $629 (32% off)

Here's a more compact gaming laptop from HP that features a 1080p, 15.6-inch (1,920 x 1,080 pixel resolution) display with an impressively fast 144Hz refresh rate. It's powered using an AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS processor and is accompanied by the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 for a GPU.

The laptop's configuration also includes 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD for storage. The keyboard is backlit, Wi-Fi 6 is supported and the computer comes with Windows 11 Home preinstalled.

Best suited for a more casual gamer, the HP Vitus 15 gaming laptop is now on sale for 32% off, or just $629. (Its regular price is $929.) Other configurations of this laptop are also available, but this is the only one that's currently being discounted.

Asus 15" ROG Strix G15 (2022): $849 (15% off)

Gamers know and love the Asus ROG brand. Right now, this lower-end gaming laptop is on sale for less than $850. It's the 2022 version of the ROG G15 that's equipped with a 15-inch FHD display that offers a 16:10 aspect ratio and a 144Hz refresh rate.

While there are a few configurations to choose from and that are in stock at Amazon, this one is powered using the AMD Ryzen 7 6800 H/HS processor with a GeForce RTX 3050 GPU. You also get 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for storage. The keyboard offers programmable RGB lighting.

Another great feature for gamers is the computer's MUX switch. This opens a direct GPU mode for reduced latency and up to 9% better performance when it's needed for the most graphic intensive and high-action games.

If you want to upgrade this gaming laptop to one with a 17.3-inch display (with otherwise the same configuration), you can. The larger version is on sale right now for $1,048 (13% off) at Amazon.

Asus ROG Strix G16 (2023) gaming laptop: $1,700 (15% off)

Check out this souped-up, 2023 version of the popular Asus ROG Strix G16 gaming laptop. For a limited time, you can get this computer in your hands for just $1,700 -- a savings of $300.

In addition to offering a beautiful 16-inch FHD display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and zippy 165Hz refresh rate, this computer runs using a powerful 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13980HX processor that's accompanied by the GeForce RTX 4070 GPU. Rounding out the computer's configuration are 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD for storage. WIndows 11 comes preinstalled.

One Amazon reviewer says: "I love this laptop and it puts other "high quality" systems to shame ... I'd definitely recommend buying it if you're in the market! I can't stress that enough! It's a beast and I love it!"

Overall, this is an impressive gaming laptop being offered (for a limited time) at a great price.

Dell G Series G16 gaming laptop: $900 ($400 off)



Head over to Dell's website to score $400 off on this popular G16 gaming laptop. For a limited time, you'll pay just $900. It's powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H processor with a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU. It's also configured with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for storage.

The G16 features a 16-inch QHD+ display with 2,560 x 1,600 pixel resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. The computer weighs in at 5.95 pounds and is equipped with a nice collection of ports. For wireless connectivity, it supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth.

At the time of purchase, you can upgrade the graphics card, RAM and/or storage, but this will increase the computer's price. The model comes with a one-year subscription to the McAfee LifeSafe security software.

Also available (for $1,550) is a version of the G16 gaming laptop that's powered using a 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H processor with a Nvidia GeForce 3070 Ti GPU. The laptop is equipped with 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD for storage. It offers a 16-inch QHD+ display with 2,560 x 1,600 pixel resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. As part of Dell's pre-Christmas sale, you can save a whopping $545 on this enhanced hardware configuration.

Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop: $1,145 (24% off)

Check out this Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop that Amazon has on sale right now for 24% off. This sale brings the price down to $1,145 - a savings of $355.

In addition to a 15.6-inch Full HD (1,920 x 1,080 pixel resolution) display with a maximum brightness of 300 nits, this Windows laptop comes equipped with a 9th Gen Intel Core i7-9750H processor and GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU. You also get 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

One of the best things about this gaming laptop is its backlit keyboard that offers programmable RGB lighting. Keep in mind, this computer was originally released in 2019 and it comes with Windows 10 Home preinstalled. Battery life is up to six hours.

Razer Blade Pro 17 gaming laptop: $2,188 (32% off)

This gaming laptop is from 2020, which explains the super deep discount. However, it's powered using an Intel Core i7-10875H processor with a Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q GPU. So yes, it can play most of the latest games, but it's best suited to a younger or more casual PC gamer.

This version of the Razer Blade Pro 17 is configured with a 17.3-inch FHD display offering a 300Hz refresh rate. Also included are 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for storage. The backlit keyboard is supported by programmable Chroma RGB lighting.

With just days to go before Christmas, it's not too late to have this gaming laptop under your Christmas tree and save $1,012 in the process. It's regular price is $3,200.

Razer Blade 16 gaming laptop: $4,000 (7% off)

If you'd like a souped-up, 2023 version of the Razer Blade 16 gaming laptop that's powered by a 13th Gen Intel i9-13950HX processor and a GeForce RTX 4090 GPU, with 32GB of RAM and a 2TB SSD for storage, Amazon has you covered with this limited-time deal. You'll save $300, allowing you to purchase it for $4,000.

The 16-inch dual mode mini-LED display offers stunning 4K resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate and a maximum brightness of 1,000 nits. However, when needed, it can provide FHD+ resolution at a refresh rate up to 240Hz. And of course, the display offers 100% DCI-P3 color accuracy. In other words, you'll be getting the processing and graphics power needed to experience any and all of your favorite AAA games.

Windows 11 comes preinstalled on this gaming laptop that weighs in at 5.4 pounds. Whether you're shopping for yourself or a hard-core gamer in your life, this Razer Blade 16 will provide a top-notch gaming experience.

Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop: $1,321 (22% off)



For the gamer on the move, the Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop offers access to all of the most popular PC and online games without being tied to a desktop. This model offers a 15.6-inch QHD display with a lightning fast 165Hz refresh rate. The display features 2,560 x 1,440 pixel resolution and supports AMD FreeSync Premium. It's powered using an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor with a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU.

This gaming laptop takes full advantage of the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU. It uses Ampere and the 2nd Generation RTX architecture, so you can see realistic Ray-Traced graphics that take advantage of AI-based features.

Gamers will also appreciate the 64GB of RAM, plus a 2TB SSD for storage. And Windows 11 comes preinstalled. This is a pretty souped-up laptop that's 22% off at Amazon, so you can purchase it for just $1,321 -- but only for a limited time, so don't wait. The Nitro 5 weighs about 5 pounds and is equipped with a generous selection of ports.

MSI GF63 15" gaming laptop: $590 at Walmart ($109 off)

Designed for a more casual gamer, the MSI GF63 is equipped with a 15-inch FHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It's powered with an Intel i5-11400H processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU. The configuration includes 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for storage.

Head over to Walmart to save big on this gaming laptop. During Walmart's pre-Christmas sale, you'll pay just $590 -- and enjoy a saving of $109. It comes with Windows 11 pre-installed and battery life is up to seven hours.

This same MSI GF 63 gaming laptop, except with just 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, along with a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H processor and GeForce RTX 2050 GPU, is also on sale at Amazon for $565 (19% off).

Acer Nitro 16: $1,030 at Walmart ($270 off)



Check out this mid-level Nitro 16 gaming laptop from Acer and save $270 on it at Walmart during the retailer's pre-Christmas sale. It offers a 16-inch WQXGA display (2,560 x 1,600 pixel resolution) with a 165Hz refresh rate.

The laptop is configured with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for storage. For a processor, it's equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS that works in conjunction with a GeForce RTX 4070 GPU. For wireless connectivity, it supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2, but there's also a Ethernet E26001 adapter. Ports include HDMI, 4x USB and a microSD card reader slot.

One unique feature we love about this computer is the four-zone RGB lighting integrated into the keyboard. The computer supports DTS: X Ultra audio.

Acer Nitro 17 gaming laptop: $969 at Amazon (19% off)



This laptop is powered using an AMD Ryzen 7-7736HS Octa-core CPU and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU. It's configured with a 17.3-inch (1,920 x 1,080 pixel resolution) FHD IPS display that offers a 165Hz refresh rate. You also get 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD for storage.

Whether the computer is connected to the internet via Wi-Fi 6E or Ethernet, it's able to establish a super-quick connection. And it comes with a nice collection of ports. For audio, the Nitro 17 is equipped with two speakers that support DTS:X Ultra to generate spatial audio. It also comes with a protective carry sleeve.

2023 Asus ROG Strix G16: $1,247 at Asus (11% off)



Here's a chance to get your hands on the 2023 version of the popular and powerful Asus ROG Strix G16 gaming laptop at a slight discount. Amazon has it on sale for just $1,247.

The computer is equipped with a 16-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,200 pixel resolution) display with a 165Hz refresh rate. It's powered using a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13650HX processor and GeForce RTX 4060 GPU. This version of the Asus ROG Strix G16 is configured with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for storage. It supports Wi-Fi 6E for wireless connectivity.

Gamers will appreciate this laptop's full-size keyboard with 1.9mm travel distance. It uses the company's "Overstroke technology" which reduces key actuation and improves responsiveness.

Dell G15 5530 gaming laptop: $1,000 at Amazon (23% off)

For a casual gamer, the Dell G15 5530 gaming laptop offers the portability and computing power to enjoy all of the most popular high-action and graphic intensive games, without spending a fortune. You can score this gaming laptop during Amazon's pre-Christmas sale for 23% off, so you'll pay just $1,000.

The computer is equipped with a 15.6-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080 pixel resolution) display that offers a fast 165Hz refresh rate. It's powered using a 13th Gen Intel i7-12650HX processor and GeForce RTX 4050 GPU. This configuration includes 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for storage. When playing popular games, you can press the computer's "game shift key" to enable a higher performance level that maximizes fan speeds.

Alienware M17R5 gaming laptop: $1,880 at Amazon (5% off)

Serious gamers know that Alienware makes some of the most powerful and feature-packed gaming laptops on the market. This configuration of the popular Alienware M17R5 gaming laptop utilizes a large 17.3-inch FHD display with a 480Hz refresh rate. For a limited time, the computer is on sale for $1,880.

This gaming laptop is equipped with an AMD Ryzen 9-6900HX CPU and GeForce RTX 3080 GPU, along with 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD for storage. The built-in speakers support Dolby Atmos, so they're able to generate immersive spatial audio. Gamers also get access to auto-tuned game profiles, intuitive overclocking options and new AlienFX settings.

Razer Blade 15 OLED: $2,000 at Razer (39% off)



When it comes to gaming laptops, you can't get much better than this one from the Razer Blade lineup. While the Razer Blade 16 and Razer Blade 16x were just released, you can currently save big bucks on last year's model. Right now, the Razer Blade 15 OLED is on sale for $2,000 for the basic configuration.

In addition to the stunning 15.6-inch OLED display with a 240Hz refresh rate, this gaming laptop is powered using a 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H processor with a GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU. It comes equipped with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD for storage. At the time of purchase, a variety of upgrade options are offered if you purchase directly from Razer's website.

Razer Blade 14: $1,600 at Razer (20% off)

The Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop is an ultra-thin powerhouse that can take your gaming to the next level. When shut, the laptop is just 17.99mm thick and it weighs in at just 4.06 pounds. Battery life is up to 10-hours. The computer is powered using an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS CPU with a Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 series GPU.

With this laptop's compact design comes a 14-inch QHD+ (2,560 x 1,600 pixel resolution) display with a 240Hz refresh rate. At the time of purchase from Razer's website, you can choose between 32GB or 64GB of RAM. The default configuration comes with a 1TB SSD for storage, but this can be upgraded up to 4TB. Of course, the computer has plenty of ports. It also supports THX spatial audio and comes with Windows 11 pre-installed.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2: $2,180 (9% off)



Jump on the Microsoft Surface train with the 2023 Surface Laptop Studio 2. This convertible laptop computer is a unique build that has a versatile, angled screen that can easily be converted from a laptop to a tablet. It's the perfect combination of touchscreen precision and tactile reliability.

It includes an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, a 14.4-inch touchscreen and a 512GB SSD for storage. It can even handle more demanding graphical tasks thanks to its Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU. Battery life is up to 18 hours, so it'll probably become your go-to multitasking machine.

Right now, you can buy this 2-in-1 for just $2,180, which is 9% off its normal price of $2,400.

