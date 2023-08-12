Best Labor Day deals on iRobot Roomba robot vacuums: Save up to 40% on Amazon now

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The iRobot Roomba j7+ is on sale now on Amazon. iRobot

It's the perfect time to invest in a new robot vacuum: Many top-rated iRobot Roombas are on sale now at Amazon ahead of Labor Day. iRobot is the most well-known robot vacuum brand and the maker of several of the best robot vacuums of 2023. Because these robot vacuums are so highly rated, they tend to be more expensive than robot vacs from other brands. That's why it's such a big deal that these iRobot models have been majorly marked down.

You know fall will be a mess, so prepare for all those leaves and tracked-in debris now. We've found the best iRobot robot vacuum deals on Amazon to help you keep your home clean with ease. Plus, check out the rest of our selection of customer-loved robot vacuums.

Top robot vacuum deals in this article:

Robot vacuums are a welcome addition to just about any home -- these automated workhorses clean your floors so you don't have to. They can also be a great add-on to your cleaning routine to keep your home free of dust, debris and pet hair without the hassle of manually vacuuming.

iRobot Roomba robot vacuums can be easily controlled via a smartphone app -- so you don't even have to be home while your floors are vacuumed. Plus, some iRobot robot vacuums offer advanced features, like object avoidance and self-emptying for an even better cleaning experience.

Best Labor Day deals on iRobot robot vacuums

Shop the best Amazon Labor Day deals on iRobot robot vacuums.

Amazon

The iRobot Roomba j7+ vacuum features a powerful three-stage cleaning system with iRobot's most powerful suction. The home-cleaning device uses an edge-sweeping brush to get into corners. The Roomba j7+ features dual multi-surface rubber brushes that flex to adjust to different floor types. Best of all, they don't get tangled with pet hair. When it's done cleaning, the device automatically empties into its included clean base for easy dirt disposal with enclosed bags. Just empty the cleaning station once every 60 days.

The iRobot Roomba j7+ is designed with the issue of dog poop in mind. This smart vacuum includes iRobot's P.O.O.P. guarantee, or "Pet Owner Official Promise." Your Roomba j7+ is guaranteed to avoid pet waste or iRobot will replace your vacuum for free.

What we like about the iRobot Roomba j7+:

The robot vacuum actively avoids pet messes and obstacles such as water bowls.

Reviewers say that it does a great job picking up pet hair -- it's our choice for the best robot vacuum for pet hair

The vacuum's self-emptying capabilities mean you don't need to constantly empty a dustbin.

The three-stage cleaning system provides a thorough clean on floors and carpets.

Amazon

The iRoobot Roomba 694 is Wi-Fi-enabled. Control the vac with your connected smartphone or device via the iRobot Home app. The Roomba 694 has a 90-minute run time before it automatically docks and recharges. The best-selling robovac is rated 4.3 stars and is currently on sale at Amazon for $249.

On Amazon, one reviewer praised the iRobot device's ability to keep a pet-friendly household clean. "We have two dogs, one that sheds moderately," the customer wrote. "I purchased in hopes that it at least would help between regular vacuuming. I vacuumed first with my Dyson then set it free. When it was done with the job, I didn't expect much in the dust trap... I was wrong! It was full! Super impressed."

What we like about the iRobot Roomba 694:

The Roomba 694 is one of the more budget-friendly robot vacuums.

Gets 90 minutes of run time on a single charge.

The dual multi-surface brush is designed to clean different floor types, good if you have both carpet and hardwood or laminate.

iRobot via Amazon

On Amazon, you can buy a 4.4-star-rated combo that pairs the iRobot Roomba j7+ with the Braava Jet M6 robot mop. The bundle is currently on sale for $159 off list price. The iRobot Roomba j7+ uses an edge-sweeping brush to get into corners. It features dual, multi-surface rubber brushes that flex to adjust to different floor types -- and help prevent them from getting tangled with pet hair. Billed as a self-cleaning vac, the Roomba 7+ automatically empties itself into enclosed bags.

The Braava Jet M6 robot mop cleaner delivers a jet spray that can help you tackle messes on finished hard floors of stone, tile, wood and more. The mop learns the layout of your home and builds a customized smart map to clean in neat rows without missing a spot. The mop can also be used to target small areas for spills or other messes.

What we like about the iRobot Roomba 7+ with the Braava Jet M6 robot mop bundle:

Give your home a comprehensive clean with a top-rated robot vacuum and robot mop.

Both devices are compatible with Amazon Alexa.

Set up personalized cleaning schedules so the smart devices can clean while you're at work.

Amazon

The iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO uses "Imprint Smart Mapping" technology to map your home. Use your connected phone to direct the Wi-Fi-enabled robot vacuum to clean any room you want. The smart appliance learns your cleaning habits, and can suggest extra cleanings during peak pollen and pet-shedding seasons. You can even schedule a future clean. This Roomba is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. And don't worry about dumping out a dustbin daily. The Roomba i3+ EVO features iRobot's "Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal" system, and empties your accumulated dirt into an enclosed bag.

"These robots save me hours of time and get the job done better," says one Amazon reviewer. "I bought an i3+ and it self empties. I have to change the bag about once every 2-4 months. I don't mind the cost of the vacuum bags because they give me so many hours of my time back."

What we like about the iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO:

The robot vacuum cleans in organized rows so it doesn't miss any spots.

Reviewers praise the Smart Map feature that allows you to direct the robovac to clean specific rooms.

The iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO features dual multi-surface rubber brushes designed to pick up pet hair without getting tangled.

