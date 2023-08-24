CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Upgrade your morning coffee routine to a more convenient, customizable and consistent cup of joe with a brand new Keurig machine. Your old coffee maker just can't compete. Keurig makes some of the best and easiest-to-use coffee makers in 2023. Keurig machines brew beverages in a matter of minutes, making it ideal for people with busy schedules who want their coffee fix without waiting. The brand's devices offer a ton of coffee experiences, including single cups, carafes, lattes, macchiatos, iced coffees and more. The experts at CBS Essentials have selected the top customer-loved Keurig machines in 2023.

These Keurigs craft barista-quality coffee drinks with just the press of a button. We've only chosen Keurig coffee makers rated four stars or higher. These customer-loved coffee makers all include rave reviews. Keep reading to shop the best Keurig coffee makers in 2023, plus more of our favorite coffee and espresso maker selections below. Many of these coffee and espresso makers are on sale at Amazon now.

Best Keurig coffee makers in 2023

One of the best things about Keurig is that the brand offers coffee makers for every type of home. Shop our Keurig picks, including on-sale single-serve Keurig coffee makers, Keurigs with carafes, Keurigs that can make coffee and espresso and so much more.

If you're looking to refresh your kitchen (and your morning routine) for fall, then check out this great Keurig deal from Amazon. The Keurig K-Cafe Smart promises to help you create more than 70 coffeehouse drinks at home using coffee pods. This model looks like a standard Keurig but has an attached milk frother and more brewing options.

The Keurig K-Cafe Smart connects to the Keurig app. You can schedule a brew in advance, brew remotely and more. The coffeemaker's BrewID tech, meanwhile, selects the ideal settings for whichever K-Cup you choose to use.

The brewer has five temperature and six strength settings -- the most customization Keurig has ever offered in a coffeemaker. And the milk frother has three temperature settings. The lowest is ideal for making iced drinks, while the highest promises to froth oat and almond milks.

This Keurig can create a highly-concentrated shot of coffee to mimic the profile of espresso. (There are espresso K-Cups available for purchase that you can use for the "shot" function, too.) The "shot" function is ideal for creating lattes, macchiatos and more espresso-driven drinks. There's an iced coffee button, too, which brews at a lower temperature and flow rate.

Get it now for just $179 (regularly $250).

Pros: The coffee maker's versatile brewing options help you create your perfect drink. It includes an adjustable hot and cold milk frother. You can use Barista Mode in the compatible mobile app to access recipes and guides on how to craft tons of different drinks.

Cons: The Keurig K-Cafe Smart is a high-end brewer, making it more expensive than most of the other Keurig brewers on our list (though it is currently on a major sale).

If you're running out of counter space in your kitchen, adding a new appliance can be difficult. But you probably won't have that problem with the Keurig K-Mini -- this single-serve pod coffee maker measures just 4.5 inches wide, 12.1 inches tall and 11.3 inches deep. The compact Keurig comes with a small one-cup water reservoir and a removable drip tray that can accommodate travel mugs up to 7 inches tall. You can brew a 6- to 12-ounce cup of coffee in just minutes.

"The Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker has quickly become my go-to appliance for a quick and delicious cup of coffee," one Amazon reviewer shares. "Its compact size fits perfectly in my kitchen, saving valuable counter space. Brewing is a breeze with just a simple touch, and the 6- to 12-ounce brew sizes allow me to customize my coffee to the perfect strength."

Pros: Its compact design doesn't take up too much counter space. This small coffee maker has fast brewing capabilities. The K-Mini is energy efficient, with automatic shut off after your last brew.

Cons: The brewer needs to be refilled each time you brew a cup, as it lacks the multi-cup water reservoir typically offered in Keurig coffee makers.

The Keurig K-Elite coffee maker makes a single cup of coffee at a time but features a 75-ounce water reservoir so you can make cups of coffee for everyone in your family. The 4.7-star-rated device has a strong brew button, an iced coffee setting and hot water on demand, perfect for making tea and hot chocolate on cool summer nights.

"I'm so pleased with this Keurig. [It was] so easy to set up and use. I love the iced coffee feature [and] how it gives different cup sizes also. Definitely worth the money," said one verified purchaser on Amazon.

This brewer is the perfect option for anyone that wants a classic Keurig single-serve brewer and doesn't need a built-in milk frother. It's ability to brew several cups quickly with a larger water reservoir makes it great for families and offices.

Pros: It offers five brewing size options, from 4 to 12 ounces. The coffee maker includes a large 75-ounce water reservoir so you don't need to refill it in between brews. The K-Elite features a strong coffee button for a stronger pour via K-cups.

Cons: It might take up more space on your counter when compared to smaller Keurig models.

The Keurig K-Duo Plus coffee maker allows you to use single-serve K-cups or brew a larger serving with ground coffee. The coffee maker features a 60-ounce water reservoir, so you don't need to refill in between every brew. There is also a pause feature that allows you to stop the machine for 20 seconds while brewing a pot of coffee so that you can pour yourself a fresh cup right away. It's rated 4.5 stars on Amazon.

"I am absolutely thrilled with the Keurig K-Duo Plus coffee maker! This versatile machine has revolutionized my morning coffee routine and has become an indispensable part of my kitchen," one verified Amazon purchaser says.

Pros: You can use K-cups to make individual cups of coffee or demand, or brew larger pots with grounds. Auto-brew setting allows you to schedule a brew up to 24 hours in advance, so hot coffee is waiting for you when you wake up. The adjustable multi-position water reservoir can be positioned to the left, right or back of the brewer.

Cons: Some reviewers noted that the carafe does not keep the coffee warm for as long as desired.

