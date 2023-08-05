Amazon's bestselling mosquito repellent bracelets are on sale, plus more DEET-free mosquito repellent options

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

This must-have summer accessory can help prevent mosquito bites, and it's on sale at Amazon now. There are many ways to repel mosquitoes, but most ways usually involve applying sprays, lotions and creams to your skin, or purchasing tech or smelly citronella candles. While these methods can help create a barrier or emit scents that mosquitoes find unpleasant, they aren't always the most portable or gentle on your skin.

Luckily Amazon's No.1 mosquito repellent bracelets are easy to wear, made without DEET (a potential skin irritant) and are even on sale for $2 off right now.

Cliganic 10 pack mosquito repellent bracelets

This pack of mosquito repellent bracelets are infused with citronella, geranium and lemongrass essential oils, which might help naturally repel insects without the use of chemicals including DEET or registered pesticides. These accessories are stretchy, fit most sizes and ages and can be worn on your wrist or ankle comfortably.

"The fact that these bracelets are DEET-free is a huge plus for me," an Amazon customer says. "The scent is not overpowering, yet it manages to create a protective barrier that keeps mosquitoes at bay. While no repellent can provide 100% protection, I found the bracelets to be highly effective in reducing mosquito bites."

Cliganic 10 pack mosquito repellent bracelets, $8 (regularly $10)

Shop more DEET-free mosquito repellent options

DEET, or N,N-diethyl-meta-toluamide, is a powerful insect repellent. However, people frequently seek out DEET-free insect repellents due to potential skin irritation and chemical concerns.

If you're looking for an effective, DEET-free mosquito repellent, the CBS Essentials shopping experts have found some customer-loved options below.

BuzzPatch mosquito patch stickers for kids

BuzzPatch is an insect-repelling sticker made with plant-based ingredients. These stickers are non-toxic and are made without DEET. According to the brand, these stickers are most effective in the first eight hours of use but continue to be effective for up to 72 hours.

These water-resistant patches have a 4.1-star rating.

"My daughter had one on each arm and one on each leg and the whole time she had these on. She never got bit by a single mosquito or got even harassed by gnats," an Amazon customer says. "They smell pretty good so you don't have to worry about smelling like a citronella candle all the time. We had other adults with us and they tended not to want to have to wear the funny stickers on their clothes and they got bit by mosquitoes unless they were standing right by my daughter."

BuzzPatch mosquito patch stickers for kids, $15

Thermacell mosquito repellent e-series rechargeable repeller

This mosquito repeller creates a 20-foot mosquito protection zone by diffusing an unscented, DEET-free liquid repellent. It offers up to 12 hours of protection.

"I live in Savannah Georgia. During most of the year, the gnats and mosquitoes are horrendous. I've tried bug zappers, tiki torches, rosemary bushes, and fly strips. Nothing worked, but this did," an Amazon customer says. "I have a ceiling fan directly over the table. I believe the fan helps move whatever's in this thing throughout the gazebo because, like I said, it works. Bug free, finally. I would recommend ordering additional repellent pods because the one that comes with the gizmo didn't last very long. A tad expensive, yes and very effective. And oh, so worth it!"

Thermacell mosquito repellent e-series rechargeable repeller, $48

RibRave electronic mosquito repeller

This 4.5-star-rated electronic mosquito repeller is just $35.

The brand claims that the device can create a 30-foot mosquito-free space in just 10 minutes using a plant-based, DEET-free formula in conjunction with a fan. The device has a four-hour battery life.

"We hang out in our garage and once the sun starts to go down the mosquitoes are fierce! This little guy is amazing," an Amazon customer says. "As soon as we turn it on they disappear!! The battery lasts as long as description states, if the battery dies we plug in the charger and use it while it's charging and haven't had any issues! The smell is strong at first but isn't overwhelming, definitely recommend using in a well ventilated area if you choose to use in your garage as well. Haven't used on our patio yet, however our garage is open so I believe it will be just as effective!! Very pleased with my purchase!!"

RibRave electronic mosquito repeller, $35 with coupon (regularly $46)

Cutter lemon eucalyptus insect repellent

Cutter is known for its insect repelling products. The brand makes a skin spray that can effectively repel mosquitoes for up to six hours without the use of DEET. The product is made with oil from a lemon eucalyptus tree.

"This is the only non-DEET product that works well enough to buy a second time," an Amazon customer says. "I highly recommend it. Will it make you mosquito proof? No. But is it an effective mild repellent, worth putting on? YES."

Cutter lemon eucalyptus insect repellent, $5 (reduced from $9)

