Last chance deal: This air purifier is a reader favorite (and 42% off)

CleanLight

All of our CBS Deals for CleanLight have sold out already, and there's a reason for that: the brand's bestselling products improve air quality and fight infections in seconds. And with the CleanLight Air Pro currently 42% off, you can save a lot of money if you order right now. If you want up to four hours of on-the-go air purification, don't miss out on these deeply discounted savings.

This portable, battery-powered air purifier isn't confined to just one little section of your home. You can take it with you anywhere and be certain that the air quality will be drastically improved wherever you are. The CleanLight Air Pro uses UV-C rays and negative ion technology to kill 99.99% of airborne pathogens and microorganisms, like mold, germs, viruses and bacteria.

The CleanLight Air Pro is also rechargeable and designed to easily fit into a cupholder for on-the-go air purifying experiences. The ultra-quiet fan is available in multiple speed settings for your convenience. Not to mention, the negative ion generator needs no filters -- it lasts for 20,000 hours, which is over 20 times longer than a traditional filter. Get this special offer now.

CleanLight Air Pro, $80 (down from $190)

More hot CBS Deals finds

It's not just Drop Stop that's on sale now. We found deals for all sorts of TV-famous products available at our partner site CBSDeals.com right now. Check out the best seen-on-TV deals below or tap the button to view all the deals.

The Drop Stop seat gap fillers: $16 for two

Drop Stop

Drop Stop, a product made famous by Lori Greiner on TV's 'Shark Tank' (and on TV infomercials), is on deep discount now. This is your perfect chance to see what all the buzz is about -- all while protecting the area between your car's seats from debris.

This seat gap filler that is placed between the gap in your seats and your center console. (It installs in seconds.) It stops phones, coins, food, keys and more from falling into the gap. The seat belt slot slides over the seatbelt, the Drop Stop moves back and forth with the seat and the size fits most car models.

Drop Stop, $16 (reduced from $25)

Snuggie: Get two for $25

Snuggie

Snuggie -- the wearable blanket with sleeves -- is currently 50% off. And right now, when you buy a Snuggie at CBSDeals.com, you'll receive a second Snuggie for free. You and your favorite person can snuggle on the couch in complete comfort.

Choose from three colors.

Snuggie (2 pc.), $25 (reduced from $50)

Calming Heat By Sharper Image: $42

Sharper Image

This heated, weighted massaging pad features three heat settings and six vibration settings to help reduce pain, tension, inflammation and more, made with new and improved Sharper Image technology.

Get it now for 30% off.

Calming Heat by Sharper Image, $42 (reduced from $60)

The Link smart pet wearable: Save $60

Link My Pet

The Link smart pet wearable is a lightweight, waterproof device that helps you not only track your pet's location through GPS tracking, but also to monitor their activity levels and exercise habits. A built-in LED light can help keep your pet safer in the dark. Everything can be controlled from your phone with the Link app. Service plan options may apply.

The Link smart pet wearable, $90 (reduced from $150)

Headlightz light-up beanie: $17.50

Headlightz

The Headlightz beanie has an integrated LED light that is USB rechargeable. There are three different brightness levels of light and the battery can last approximately 1.75 to eight hours depending on which brightness level you use. The beanie is soft and machine-washable.

Headlightz light-up beanie, $17.50 (reduced from $25)

