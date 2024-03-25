Today is your last chance to get these kitchen deals at the Amazon Big Spring Sale

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon's Big Spring Sale is wrapping up today. That means this is your last chance to shop the especially good kitchen organization and cookware deals available for spring.

Being a food writer with years of experience writing about cookware, I was so excited to peruse the pages and pages of deals available. Below is my roundup of the best kitchen deals from Amazon's Big Spring Sale, including a couple of products that I own and love. But hurry: These deals end at midnight tonight.

Zojirushi NS-TSC10 Micom rice cooker, 5.5 cups: Save 14%

If you don't have a rice cooker yet, you're doing rice cooking all wrong. Zojirushi's rice cookers are considered the creme de la creme in the rice cooking world. I think this model is one of the best rice cookers on the market for its variety of cooking options, the ability to program the cooker to make rice at a later time and the ability to customize the sound the machine makes when it alerts you that your rice is done. (People have called Zojirushi rice cookers "singing rice makers.")

Rice cooking options include white/sushi, quick cooking, mixed, sweet (also commonly referred to as sticky rice) and brown rice. I like that this machine can make sushi and quick-cooking rice, which isn't as common in rice cookers that are at a similar or higher price point. There's also a steam setting to keep your rice warm and, believe it or not, a cake-cooking option.

Save 14% on this top-of-the-line rice cooker at Amazon's Big Spring Sale.

Lodge 10.25-inch cast iron skillet: Save 42%

Ask any chef and home cook and they'll tell you the best way to cook a steak is with a cast iron skillet. And the brand that makes the best? Lodge. Lodge has been making cast iron cookware since the 1800s. This on-sale cast iron skillet is roomy, pre-seasoned with vegetable oil and can handle up to 500 degrees of heat. It can also be put in the oven, on a grill, on a stovetop, including induction. What's more, cast iron skillets are so durable that, when taken care of, can last a lifetime.

The Lodge cast iron skillet has a 4.5-star rating out of nearly 85,000 ratings on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, "Been using it for over a year and [it's] still as good as the day I bought it."

Another verified customer said: "Cooked the best steak of my life on this thing. I will be purchasing more cast iron in the future."

Fullstar six-in-one vegetable chopper: Save 51%

This vegetable chopper has gone viral on TikTok time and time again for good reason: it saves loads of time when it comes to ingredient prep. I should know, because I've had this for two years and it has changed my life.

Having this convenient tool to do all of my chopping for me has saved me around an hour when cooking my meals. The vegetable chopper comes with five interchangeable blades, including one for dicing, chopping, slicing, grating and julienning. You also get a spiralizer, tools for cleaning the blades and a protective glove.

And I'm not the only one who loves the Fullstar veggie chopper. The product has a 4.6-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, "Love this chopper and how quickly I can get a big bowl of pico de gallo done or almost any kind of veggie for anything. It's sturdy enough for onion halves or carrots and the slide out container is great!"

Be sure to apply the $3-off coupon at Amazon to get the best price.

Vtopmart airtight food storage containers, 24-pack: Save 37%



These dry food containers are great for organizing your pantry. The set size is quite generous; you get a whopping 24 food storage containers of varying sizes. I did the math, and with the 37% discount, you're paying $1.40 for each container. That's an absolute steal.

Sizes include 12 tall containers (six that are 2.5 quarts and six that are 1.8 quarts), six medium containers (1.5 quarts) and six small containers (0.7 quarts). In addition to the fantastic price, I also like that the set comes with chalk labels and that the corresponding lids are the same size. Make sure to add the available $3 coupon to get the biggest discount.

The Vtopmart airtight food storage containers have a 4.7-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, "My daughter first purchased these for me for Christmas and I loved them so much I ordered more. They come with plenty of labels and a chalk pen to write on the labels. The seals on the container lids are easy to use and it keeps the food fresh."

Wildone mixing bowls, set of five: Save 40%

Every home cook needs a great set of mixing bowls, and I think this five-pack from Wildone will serve you well. The set includes five bowls for mixing, including 0.63, 1.5, 2, 3 and 5 quarts. They are made of stainless steel, the best material for mixing bowls -- stainless steel is practically indestructible and can last a lifetime.

These Wildone mixing bowls feature measurement marks, silicone bottoms to prevent slipping and airtight lids for storage. The biggest lid has a removable center that can accommodate the included fine grating, thin slicing and thicker shredding attachments.

The Wildone mixing bowls have a 4.7-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, "We have never really had mixing bowls until we got these a few months ago. They have made food prep, cleaning and storing so much easier. We often make things, pop the lid on and store them in the fridge just like that. I also love the attachment options to grate and slice straight into the bowl, helps cut down on dishes for sure!"

Make sure to add the available $8 Amazon coupon to get the best discount.

Cuisinart supreme grind automatic burr mill: Save 25%

I've owned this Cuisinart coffee grinder for a couple of years now and it's worth the extra expense and counter space it takes up.

There are an impressive 18 grind options available and you can grind between four to 18 cups of coffee in one sitting. It also boasts a burr grinder, which is known for producing more consistent, uniform grounds compared to a blade (blades are commonly used to break up coffee in coffee grinders).

Reviewers have good things to say about the Cuisinart supreme grind automatic burr mill's performance. The product has a 4.3-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, "I use the finest setting and get the BEST brew and lovely crema from my Breville espresso machine. Love this grinder."



Regularly $60, you can get it for $45 (25% off) at the Amazon Big Spring Sale.

Cuisinart Mini-Prep Plus 24-ounce food processor: Save 25%

The blade on this little food processor is very sharp and has remained so for the years that I owned it. I've never had a problem with food not getting chopped or ground as it should. I've chopped veggies, made hummus and whipped cheese spreads. I've even used it to puree soups, although that took a few batches to complete. (That's why I eventually upgraded to the bigger Cuisinart nine-cup food processor, which is on sale for 17% off on Amazon.)

The plastic bowl and blade are both dishwasher-safe. The fact that the quality of each didn't significantly lessen after years of getting cleaned in the dishwasher is impressive. For those who don't know, blades dull when put in the dishwasher, which is why it's recommended to always hand wash your knives. And plastic does worse. Considering this, as well as its consistent performance, the Cuisinart Mini-Prep Plus 24-ounce food processor's value is pretty impressive for the price.

I'm not the only one who is a fan of the Mini-Prep. The product is the bestselling food processor on Amazon, boasting a 4.6-star rating. One reviewer called it a "kitchen must-have", adding: "This is a great little appliance that saves so much time and does such a good job. It takes up very little room in your cabinet and is so easy to clean. Makes the job of chopping onions, vegetables, nuts, etc. so simple and fast. After buying one for myself, I bought one for my daughter."





Vtopmart clear plastic drawer organizers: Save 43%

Just about everyone has that one drawer in their kitchen. You know the one -- the junk drawer filled with rubber bands, old keys, playing cards, random tools and other miscellanea. With so much unrelated stuff being stored in one place, it's likely a drawer that requires a lot of digging through to find what you want.

Get all that that junk organized with this 25-piece drawer organizer set by Vtopmart. You get small storage bins in varied sizes to keep everything separate: There are three 9" x 6" x 2" containers, six 9" x 3" x 2" containers, eight 6" x 3" x 2" containers and eight 3" x 3" x 2" containers. A pack of 200 silicone pads is included to make these tiny trays non-slip.

Regularly $27, get them now for $15 after coupon at Amazon.