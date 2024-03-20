Smokin'-hot deals on grills during the Amazon Big Spring Sale

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

During the Amazon Big Spring Sale -- which is going on right now through March 25 -- Amazon has cooked up some great ways to save some serious cash on a new grill for your backyard or patio. Whether you're looking for a gas, propane, charcoal or wood-burning grill, or even one of the latest smart grills that use technology to help you become a grill master, you'll find the perfect grill for your outdoor gatherings. Our team of in-house grilling fanatics have curated this roundup of the best deals on outdoor grills available right now, but only for a limited time.

Check out these 8 great deals on outdoor grills

Head over to Amazon right now and take advantage of the generous savings you'll find on some of the most popular outdoor grills on the market, from brands like Weber, Monument Grills, Cuisinart, Royal Gourmet and Z-Grills.

Weber Spirit S-315 liquid propane gas grill: $649 (24% off)

Whether you're barbecuing for a family or a large crowd, this liquid propane grill offers 32,000 BTU cooking power. You get durable, stainless steel and porcelain construction and a design that offers easy cleaning.

Take advantage of 529 square inches of cooking space -- enough to prepare 15 burgers at once.

We like this grill because it's relatively compact. It measures just 45.5 x 49.5 x 24 inches and includes integrated cooking tool hooks, so you can keep your spatula and tongs within easy reach.

Monument Grills Denali D405 4-burner smart grill: $693 (5% off)

Combine liquid propane gas grilling tech with the ability to control your grill from your smartphone -- yes, really -- and you get the the Monument Grills Denali D405. The upshot: Make all your favorite foods, and do it perfectly every time.

The Denali D405 is a four-burner grill that offers 60,000 BTUs of cooking power and an impressive 725 square inches of cooking space (enough space to prepare 19 burgers at once).

There are six configurations of the D405 currently available from Amazon, and most are 5% off when you use the displayed discount code at checkout. Inventory is selling out quickly, so don't wait. This $709 configuration comes with a grill cover. With the 5% discount, the price drops to $693.

That may not seem like a huge deal, but in a way, it is; smart grills like this rarely, if ever, go on sale.

You also get an electronic ignition system, so there's no need to deal with a lighter or matches. We like that you can control the temperature and cooking time for your food using your smartphone. This feature makes it easy to monitor your food's progress and adjust the cooking temperature as needed, even when you step away from the grill. Built into the grill is an easy-to-read digital temperature display that talks to an integrated temperature probe. Another feature we like is the built-in window, so you can easily check on your food without having to open the lid.

Z Grills ZPA-450A 6-in-1 wood pellet grill and smoker: $339 (15% off)

There's nothing like the taste of meat barbecued over wood pellets. With this 6-in-1 wonder, you can grill, BBQ, bake, roast, braise and smoke, all from a single unit that'll make a wonderful edition to your backyard or patio.

The ZPA-450A is chock full of cooking features, like a fan-forced convection cooking option that eliminates the need for a rotisserie. There's also a temperature and pellet-feed control system and a digital control board that auto-ignites the grill. You can set the cooking temperature between 180 and 450 degrees Fahrenheit.

Combine all this with a 450-square-inch cooking area and a 15-pound hopper capacity and you get the versatility you need to prepare elaborate meals for friends, neighbors and family.

Cuisinart CGG-8500 Side Five burner gas grill: $374 (11% off)

With this affordably priced Cuisinart gas grill, you get five burners that provide 460-square-inches of prime cooking space, along with an additional 202-square-inch warming rack. Each burner produces 10,000 BTU of cooking power, plus you also get the added benefit of a 12,000 BTU side burner.

The heavy-duty cast iron cooking grates do a great job retaining heat as you prepare your food on the two 18 x 13 inch side tables. Unfortunately, you don't get a quick-start ignition feature or warming rack, but you do get the cooking space and power to expertly prepare delicious meals outside.

Weber Genesis SPX-435 smart gas grill: $1,779 (16% off)

The SPX-435 is one of Weber's first forays into the world of smart cooking. This is a premium, four-burner stainless steel gas grill that has all of the core cooking features you'd want from an outdoor grill. These more traditional features marry perfectly with the smart tech, so you can monitor and control your cooking using your smartphone.

One of the great things about this grill is you get plenty of versatility. It can sear, roast, bake, steam and even stir-fry. All you need to do is replace the grate with a variety of custom-fit grill accessories. The grates are included, but the specialized grillware is sold separately and easy to install.

Thanks to the grill's smart capabilities, you get real-time alerts and flip notifications on your phone, along with a final serve notification when the food has been cooked to perfection. In addition to the main cooking space, the SPX-435 has a side burner, along with a handy night-vision grill light.

Royal Gourmet GA5403C 5-burner BBQ gas grill with rotisserie kit: $420 (28% off)

This modern-looking gas grill is loaded with features, including a rotisserie kit. What we love about it are its five burners and the 74,000 BTU of cooking power. The styling coffee color helps, too. You also get a convenient warming rack and side food preparation tables.

In all, the GA5403C offers 566-square-inches of cooking space and a 172-square-inch warming rack. However, it's the rotisserie kit that makes this grill stand out. It slow-roasts a crispy brown whole chicken, with juicy and tender meat inside. This adds extra versatility during your cookouts.

Pit Boss 10537 wood pellet grill: $666 (17% off)

Here's a wood pellet grill option that provides an impressive 820-square-inches of cooking space. The grill's outer shell is made from durable and attractive stainless steel.

Adjust the cooking temperature between 180 and 500 degrees Fahrenheit and use this grill to grill, smoke, roast, bake, braise, barbecue, char-grill, or sear your food.

The wood pellet hopper holds up to 21 pounds of pellets. And to ensure your food is prepared just right, an easy-to-use Pit Boss meat probe is included.

Weber Spirit E-210 gas grill: $449 (26% off)

If your patio or deck is on the smaller side, or you're not planning any huge outdoor gatherings, this Weber Spirit E-210 grill is a great option. This is a two-burner, propane-fueled grill that measures 32 x 50 x 62 inches. It provides 360-square-inches of cooking space, as well as a 90-square-inch warming rack.

Moving this 20-pound grill to the best location (even across a grass covered lawn) is easy, thanks to the built-in heavy-duty caster wheels. And for extra convenience, the grill is equipped with six, easily accessible tool hooks.

The grill itself is made from alloy steel, stainless steel and cast iron, so it's designed to last for years.

