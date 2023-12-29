Best headboards for 2024

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Casper recently launched a new attachable headboard model called Bliss. Casper

Looking to seriously upgrade the design of your bedroom this year? Then consider investing in a brand-new headboard. Compared to buying an entire bed frame, headboards are generally more affordable. There are so many great options on the market these days that can work with a variety of design aesthetics, including traditional, coastal, farmhouse and industrial.

There's a headboard for just about every budget. Depending on brand, material type, size and style, you can get away with spending less than $100 on a headboard, or splurge for perhaps a few thousand dollars. Most headboards fit seamlessly into the universal headboard brackets of a standard bed frame, so if you already have a bed frame you like, you probably won't need to buy a new one.

We rounded up some of our favorite headboards from top brands, including Serena and Lily, Pottery Barn, Casper and Lulu and Georgia, along with -- of course -- some of the top-rated headboards on Amazon.

Serena and Lily Harbor Cane headboard: Save 39%

Serena and Lily

Add a classic coastal piece to your bedroom with the Serena and Lily Harbor Cane headboard. Its neutral, but statement-making design features airy, woven rattan against a white, weathered wash base. It comes in twin, queen and king sizes, with the queen and king each featuring a sophisticated split-panel design. Right now, this beautiful headboard is $848 (reduced $550 from $1,398) off for the brand's winter tent sale.

Lulu and Georgia Adara headboard

Lulu and Georgia

A classic, upholstered headboard easily ups the sophistication factor of your bedroom. The versatile Lulu and Georgia Adara headboard comes in a variety of upholstery options, including bouclé, velvet, linen and sherpa. It also offers 40 color options and comes in four sizes -- full, queen, king and California king. The made-to-order headboard ships in three to five weeks.

Lucid mid-rise tufted headboard

Lucid

This wallet-friendly headboard from Lucid works with a variety of design aesthetics. Available in six colors and four styles, this customizable piece is a favorite of Amazon shoppers who've made a bestselling headboard on the site.

One Kings Lane Kennedy arched headboard

One Kings Lane

This traditional headboard from One Kings Lane adds a refined touch to the bedroom. Upholstered in soft cotton and available in three color options, including black, white, and chambray, the gorgeous piece features an elegant arched design. It's available in twin, queen, king and California king sizes.

Full/queen Prepac bookcase headboard: Save up to 29%

Prepac

Need more storage space for books and belongings? This bookcase headboard is available in five colors, including three wood-inspired hues. It offers three compartments with an adjustable center shelf. The headboard is currently on sale for a limited time, though the exact discounts vary by size and color.

Three Posts Kowalczyk metal slat headboard: Save up to 64%

Three Posts

Constructed out of steel and offering a vintage look, this timeless design from Three Posts goes well with a variety of design aesthetics, ranging from farmhouse to industrial. Choose from three colors (white, pewter or dark bronze), and two bed-frame sizes (full/queen or king).

Casper Bliss attachable headboard



Casper

Casper's new Bliss attachable headboard features a cozy bouclé weave and wide-channel tufting, offering cushioning for your head and a chic look for the bedroom. Available in queen and king sizes, and in two colors (ash and cream). The headboard can be made to work with any Casper adjustable base when using a sold-separately attachable bracket.